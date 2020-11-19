Star Wars: Bo-Katan Actress Claims She Has "No Idea" About The Mandalorian Spinoff

✖

While theatrical Star Wars outings might have been put on hold by Lucasfilm, it seems as though the world of Star Wars TV series continues to expand, but as far as reports that Bo-Katan Kryze could be getting a spinoff series with Cara Dune, actress Katee Sackhoff claims she's unaware of any such talks. Sackhoff made her debut as Bo-Katan in last week's episode of The Mandalorian, so it's unclear how many appearances the character has left throughout the rest of the season, but based on her long-running following thanks to her Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels appearances, things would look promising for the character's future.

“I have absolutely no idea what you’re talking about; that’s legitimately the truth,” Sackhoff shared with Deadline when asked about the rumored series.

Ahead of the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, the landscape of Star Wars movies seemed to be expanding exponentially, but when that film failed to meet financial expectations for the franchise, Disney and Lucasfilm made it clear their focus would be on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker until that film's release, while the next Star Wars movie isn't slated to debut until 2023.

Adventures on the small screen, however, appear to only be getting started.

As far as confirmed series go, we can expect a series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor, a limited series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a female-fronted series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. When it comes to rumored series, Jon Favreau has claimed he has already begun working on a third season of The Mandalorian, which Lucasfilm has yet to confirm, while there have also been claims that new series are being developed that will focus on Boba Fett while another focuses on Ahsoka Tano. Add to this a reported series featuring Bo-Katan and we potentially double the number of Star Wars TV series out there.

While fans might understandably be apprehensive about Star Wars fatigue, the controlled nature of TV productions and technology utilized make such projects easier to realize than feature films due to COVID-19 precautions. Shooting The Mandalorian, for example, allowed performers to almost immediately be transported to other worlds thanks to the use of nearly 360-degree digital backdrops, effectively conveying the scope of both interior and exterior locales from the safety of a soundstage.

Sty tuned for details on the future of Star Wars TV series.

