Star Wars Rebels Creator Thinks Sabine Spinoff Is Definitely Possible

The series finale of Star Wars Rebels saw some characters' journeys conclude, though it also teased that some of our heroes had many more adventures ahead of them, with creator Dave Filoni thinking it's possible that Sabine Wren could get a spinoff series at some point in the future. While Filoni himself might not have hinted that he would be involved in such a project or that it is a certainty that it will move forward, but he did point out he intentionally left things open in regards to her future, even admitting that he has personally invested thought into what her future looks like.

"Oh, I think it’s possible. I mean, it’s definitely something that I left hanging at the end and part of that reason is just it’s always nice in my mind when there’s another story," Filoni shared with Deadline about Sabine's future. "I like things in a series, even when I read or watch them, and there’s always a bit of sadness when something does come to an end, so potential is a great thing. I love that people are thinking about these stories in the same way that I wondered about many stories. As a kid I wondered what happened to Luke after [Star Wars:] Return of the Jedi and all my heroes. I think it’s a natural part of enjoying this, and I think there’s always potential for further stories. Certainly, I will say it’s something I’ve given a decent amount of thought to, so you never know when or if it will actually ever take shape."

The series took place before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, with the final scenes jumping forward to after the events of Return of the Jedi, teasing that Sabine would join Ahsoka on an adventure to find Ezra Bridger. In the years since the series concluded, fans have hoped to see what that narrative would look like, with even Ahsoka actress Ashley Eckstein sharing her desires to make that adventure happen.

"I honestly don’t know," Eckstein shared with SYFY WIRE about the possible spinoff. "But I can tell you I would love it if there was. That would be a dream of mine, and [Sabine actress] Tiya [Sircar] and I have talked about that. We both bug Dave saying that we would love to find where Ahsoka and Sabine are and where Ezra is… maybe we’ll get that series but again, your guess is as good as mine."

With Filoni involved with the live-action The Mandalorian, fans are also wondering if we could see either animated character debut in the upcoming season of the series. All seasons of Star Wars Rebels are available now on Disney+.

