Star Wars' Newest Disney+ Show Reportedly Suffering From Filming Setbacks and Production Issues

It seems at least one of Lucasfilm's recent television shows has run into production stalls. According to new reports, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has had a rocky time with principal photography, with extensive crew turnovers and other logistical problems. The original reporting comes from Making Star Wars, which suggests sources told them crew members "felt underappreciated, disposable, and disrespected."

"To reiterate, the crew had a rough time on this production. It was not the best work environment, apparently," the Star Wars-tracking site reported. "That said, this crew kicks ass and the show will not suffer for it. The work was accomplished. They are professionals. But I imagine with the turnover there could be stories coming down the pipeline. In this instance the crew suffered, the project did not. And we are thankful for their work, so thanks Skeleton "crew!"

Skeleton Crew is one of a few Star Wars shows in active production. Ahsoka and The Acolyte are still filming, helping flesh out the live-action side of the franchise. Though little has been revealed in regards to all three projects, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy told us earlier this year, fans of The Goonies should have a good time with Skeleton Crew.

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," Kennedy exclusively told ComicBook's Brandon Davis at Star Wars Celebration. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."

According to Jon Favreau, Skeleton Crew exists in the same timeline as the other shows being developed for Disney+ within the franchise. "All those shows that we've worked on — Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Book of Boba Fett, now Skeleton Crew — they all exist within the same timeframe," Favreau told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "They all exist after Return of the Jedi. So between Episode VI and Episode VII, there's 30 years there that are somewhat unexplored, certainly on the screen."

Starring Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is streaming 2023 on Disney+.