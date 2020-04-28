Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fan Syncs Up Ahsoka vs. Maul Fight With Revenge of the Sith

✖

The final episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are taking place at the same time as the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. In the episode "Old Friends Not Forgotten," Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker left to rescue Chancellor Palpatine from Count Dooku. In the most recent episode, "The Phantom Apprentice," Obi-Wan informs Ahsoka Tano that Anakin killed Dooku. Ahsoka remained on Mandalore to search for Darth Maul and, by the end of the episode, found the wayward Sith apprentice. They had a duel that began in Mandalore's throne room and soon progressed outside. Given the timing, one fan imagined this duel taking place at the same time as another from Revenge of the Sith.

Reddit user GLOV3R put Ahsoka's duel with Maul side-by-side with Mace Windu's duel with Darth Sidious. Showing them this way creates a kind of mirror image. Ahsoka turns down Maul's offer to join forces and defeats the former Sith apprentice. Her former master gives into temptation, rescues and swears fealty to Sidious, and dooms the Republic. You can take a look below.

This is all part of the final arc fo Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Siege of Mandalore. Fans have eagerly anticipated this story. Ahsoka voice actress Ashley Eckstein has promised it will be essential to the Skywalker saga's story.

"I've been reading a lot of people's comments and everyone wants to make the jump to the Siege of Mandalore," Eckstein said. "I mean, we've been waiting for that ever since Clone Wars was canceled at the end of season 5. Thankfully, because of Star Wars Rebels we know that Ahsoka lives, we know that she survives but we don't know how or why or what happened. So I had all those same questions. So I understand why everyone wants to jump straight to it. You really need the Siege of Mandalore to understand everything that happens in the Skywalker saga. It's pretty incredible.

"Well, I will tell you there is a lot to be excited about with these upcoming episodes," Eckstein says. "I don't want to say too much but I will say these episodes are epic. Truly some of the best Star Wars, I think, that's ever been made. Everyone brought their A-game, everyone brought their best to these episodes and they're truly mind-blowing and I think they're gonna be essential viewing moving forward - especially as part of the films from Episode II to Episode III.

The next episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuts Friday on Disney+. The series finale will debut on Monday, Star Wars Day, May the Fourth.

