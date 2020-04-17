Star Wars: The Clone Wars Confirms The Siege of Mandalore Takes Place During Revenge of the Sith

The way the Star Wars franchise has rapidly expanded under Disney, it’s understandable if all the events of the Skywalker Saga get jumbled up in fans’ minds. That’s especially true on the animation side; with the way that the Clone Wars series has been run, stopped, and started again, its events – and their correlation to the larger Star Wars Prequel Trilogy – takes some explaining. However, the latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ final season just entered the highly-anticipated “Siege of Mandalore” arc, which will reveal some pivotal pieces of the larger Skywalker Saga – such as confirming that the Siege of Mandalore takes place during the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith!

Warning – Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 Episode 9 SPOILERS Follow!

If you recall, Revenge of the Sith begins with an opening crawl about how the Separatists have kidnapped Chancellor Palpatine from Coruscant, leading the Jedi to dispatch generals Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anankin Skywalker on a rescue mission. The opening sequence of Episode III shows us that mission, where Anakin finally defeats and executes Count Dooku to rescue Palpatine – unwittingly passing the test to become Darth Sidious’ new apprentice.

What the new Clone Wars episode, “Old Friends Not Forgotten” reveals to us, is that Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi actually had a fundamental choice to make taking that mission. In the episode, Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze approach Kenobi and Anakin to inform them that they’ve located Darth Maul, who has seized control of Mandalore. Bo-Katan hopes that Kenobi will want to face Maul after the crimelord killed her sister (and Kenobi’s love) Duchess Satine – but Kenobi, ever the Jedi, leaves it up to the Jedi Council to decide. Ultimately, the Separatists kidnap Palpatine at the same time the Siege of Mandalore is being planned, forcing Anakin and Obi-Wan down the path of Destiny we now know so well.

What’s kind of poignant and heartbreaking about the reunion between Ahsoka, Anakin, and Obi-Wan in “Old Friend Not Forgotten” is how effectively it intensifies the tragedy of Anakin’s fall in Revenge of the Sith. Anakin is happy to see Ahsoka and is sympathetic to her cause – he even gifts her with improved versions of her short-sword / dagger lightsabers to take into battle. If Anakin had gone with his former padawan, he would neer have fallen under Darth Sidious’ sway and become Darth Vader. It also underscores just how right Ahsoka was throughout the events of Clone Wars: The Jedi Council’s political and military ties are what Palpatine manipulates to bring down down the Republic, and ensure the rise of the Galactic Empire.

While Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi face Count Dooku and General Grievous, Clone Wars wil next reveal Ahsoka’s battle with Darth Maul during the Siege of Mandalore.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is now airing weekly on Disney+.