Star Wars: The Mandalorian - ILM Animation Director Reveals a Crew Logo For Season 2 With Baby Yoda

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally coming back next month! A new title logo was recently released by Disney+, which announced the October 30th premiere date. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the second season trailer. While we wait on the footage, one fun little thing was posted by ILM Animation Director, Hal Hickel. Hickel took to Twitter yesterday to reveal a crew logo featuring the one and only Baby Yoda.

“Soon…,” Hickel teased. Many people commented on the post in anticipation. “This is the best crew gear ever,” one person commented. “Unbearably cute. UNBEARABLY,” another added. “I dont know what this little guy is stitched on to, I only know I'm going to spend my autumn years hunting for it on eBay,” one fan wrote. You can check out the image in the tweet below:

It had been previously hinted that The Mandalorian would be returning to Disney+ in October, but the specific date was never mentioned. There have been a lot of questions surrounding the originals on Disney+ this fall, considering The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was supposed to arrive around the same time but hasn't had a chance to finish filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, The Mandalorian didn't run into those same issues. Production on the second season concluded before the pandemic caused widespread shutdowns.

The second season of The Mandalorian should be a big one for Star Wars fans, as it will bring characters like Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett into the fold. Rosario Dawson is reportedly playing the beloved Jedi from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, while Temuera Morrison will be taking on the mantle of the iconic bounty hunter. There still hasn't been any clarity as to whether or not those were Boba Fett's boots that mysteriously appeared in Season 1.

In Season 2, Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon will also play a bigger role, having just appeared in the final episodes of the first season. During a recent interview with Collider, Esposito said that he performed plenty of stunts for the new installment.

"I don't want you to have any spoilers, but I did all my stuntwork on my own, without a lot of rehearsal, even though it's a fairly big budget, technological piece with the volume and all the things that are going on," Esposito said. "Sometimes that leaves less time to pay more attention to, and the stuntwork, by the way, has been with an Emmy nomination as well, to do that."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th.