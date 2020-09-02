Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

Disney+ has spoken. The highly-anticipated second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally making its way to TV screens around the world, and fans have been preparing for a premiere date this fall. After quite a few guesses as to when exactly the show would return, we finally have an official announcement. On Wednesday morning, Disney+ revealed that Season 2 of The Mandalorian would be making its way to the streaming service on October 30th.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

"This is the day," reads the tweet from the Disney social media accounts, playing off of the famous line from the first season of the series. "New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on Disney+."

