Star Wars: New The Mandalorian Trailer Has Fans Wondering About Ahsoka
Star Wars fans got their first official look at the debut season of The Mandalorian months before the series actually premiered, but Lucasfilm has played more coy with Season Two, waiting until only six weeks before its premiere to launch its first trailer online. Now that fans have been able to repeatedly watch the trailer and dissect every frame of it, one of the biggest reactions was the seeming lack of Ahsoka Tano, a character who has been rumored to make her live-action debut in the new season of the series, as played by Rosario Dawson, despite Lucasfilm refraining from revealing that information.
Ahsoka debuted in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and has become a fan-favorite figure, who returned to the world of Star Wars for Star Wars Rebels. However, given the timeline of The Mandalorian, it would make perfect sense for her to appear at some point, though that's clearly a secret Lucasfilm aims to hold on to. While some fans claimed to have seen Ahsoka in the trailer, others voiced their disappointment at how much they wished they could have seen her.
Scroll down to see what Star Wars fans are saying about Ahsoka before The Mandalorian returns on October 30th.
Maybe Next Time
Ahsoka Tano's defining visual features even while hooded: Orange skin, white face markings, big head tails.
The hooded figure in The Mandalorian trailer: Human skin, no face markings, flat head.
The Internet: "YO WAS THAT AHSOKA IN THE MANDALORIAN TRAILER???" pic.twitter.com/Xx77eG5tCL— Calvin and Hobbies (@CalvinAndHobbys) September 15, 2020
Still Hyped
No Ahsoka in the new mandalorian trailer, still hyped though— ThePenguinTurtle (@Peurtle) September 15, 2020
Needs More
not enough ahsoka today— matthew (@mibbsg) September 15, 2020
Holy Crap
Oh my. The amount of people who genuinely think that was Ahsoka.— louise 🌈 (@louisejulie_) September 15, 2020
WHEN?
Live action Sabine and Ahsoka WHEN.— Beck - Star Wars Regression (@marmamadlad) September 15, 2020
Is This Ahsoka?
Who is Ahsoka? pic.twitter.com/ucExyQfVZB— Hyperbollocks (@BonusShart) September 15, 2020
Settle Down!
I saw someone angry that Ahsoka wasn’t accurate to the cartoon (“human washed”) in the Mandalorian trailer. Ahsoka isn’t in the trailer at all so they picked some random female background character, assumed it was her and got mad about it. Settle down people!— Ross Radke (@RtRadke) September 15, 2020
Impatient
People moaned about not getting a trailer and now it’s here they’re moaning that Ahsoka isn’t in it. What a bunch of impatient self-entitled whiners. 😅— Luke @ The Rebel's Retreat (@rebels_retreat) September 15, 2020
Not Quite
The reactions to Mando trailer has taught me one thing:
There is a very large number of people who know Ahsoka by name, but have never seen a single image of the character ever in their life.
That's the only way I can rationalize the number of "Yo is that Ahsoka!" I've seen. pic.twitter.com/khQMldITT1— PunisherGNR.45 (@PunisherGNR45) September 15, 2020
Not Ahsoka, Sorry!
Y'all crack me up😂 We see a random cloaked lady and rather than anyone think she's maybe a new character, everyone immediately starts fighting about whether she's Ahsoka (how???) or Sabine (how???) pic.twitter.com/F6Bctiqa00— marisa🦋BLM (@TheIronMaiden) September 15, 2020