Star Wars: New The Mandalorian Trailer Has Fans Wondering About Ahsoka

Star Wars fans got their first official look at the debut season of The Mandalorian months before the series actually premiered, but Lucasfilm has played more coy with Season Two, waiting until only six weeks before its premiere to launch its first trailer online. Now that fans have been able to repeatedly watch the trailer and dissect every frame of it, one of the biggest reactions was the seeming lack of Ahsoka Tano, a character who has been rumored to make her live-action debut in the new season of the series, as played by Rosario Dawson, despite Lucasfilm refraining from revealing that information.

Ahsoka debuted in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and has become a fan-favorite figure, who returned to the world of Star Wars for Star Wars Rebels. However, given the timeline of The Mandalorian, it would make perfect sense for her to appear at some point, though that's clearly a secret Lucasfilm aims to hold on to. While some fans claimed to have seen Ahsoka in the trailer, others voiced their disappointment at how much they wished they could have seen her.

Scroll down to see what Star Wars fans are saying about Ahsoka before The Mandalorian returns on October 30th.