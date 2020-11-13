Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Applauding Bryce Dallas Howard for Her Season 2 Episode
The latest episode of The Mandalorian gave Star Wars fans a number of things to be excited about, whether it be the intense action, live-action debuts of iconic animated characters, or teases of fan-favorite heroes appearing down the line, all of which were brought to life under the direction of Bryce Dallas Howard. This wasn't the director's first time in the galaxy far, far away, having helmed an episode of the debut season of the series, with the filmmaker once again earning acclaim for her storytelling abilities and the unique perspectives she brings to stories in the beloved and long-running franchise.
Star Wars fans are so passionate about the franchise that, while some audiences might be focused on characters or stories, some viewers are even more passionate about the storytellers that bring those stories to life than they are the fictional narratives, with fans expressing their admiration for Howard and wishes for her to helm a feature film for the franchise.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Bryce Dallas Howard's latest episode of The Mandalorian!
I certainly hope this is the conversation between money holders and Bryce Dallas Howard, after the latest episode of #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/YWcnNGJvhR— Christian Johannesén (@phatseejay) November 13, 2020
BRO THIS EPISODE WOAH— hoolia/hoolie/hools (@_h00lia_) November 13, 2020
BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD YOUVE DONE IT AGAIN
Bryce Dallas Howard you absolute legend !!!!!! #TheMandalorian— Keith 🌱 (@princeofjakku) November 13, 2020
Me, watching Chapter 11: This seems more respectful somehow.
*directed by Bryce Dallas Howard*
Me: Ah.— Mike G (@goedharted) November 13, 2020
The episode ends with "Directed by Bryce Dallas Howard" and I knew why/how it was so awesome.— Nien Nunb (@Nien_Nunb) November 13, 2020
Let Bryce Dallas Howard direct all of Mandalorian. She's now delivered two GOD LEVEL episodes. We don't need anyone else.— TatePuft || mando S2 spoilers (@TheTatePuft) November 13, 2020
ok but bryce dallas howard really delievered with this episode— ariana (mando spoilers) (@enbymando) November 13, 2020
please just let Bryce Dallas Howard direct the Mandalorian she has now delivered two godsend episodes— jessa (@directedbyrian) November 13, 2020
To all you people saying Bryce Dallas Howard shouldnt be directing due to her episode in Season 1 need to apologize right now— Mick an ART person who draws things and more (@mick_hofmeijer) November 13, 2020
Let Bryce Dallas Howard direct the next Jurassic World you cowards— Wesley (@SskeerMadness) November 13, 2020