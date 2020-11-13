Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Applauding Bryce Dallas Howard for Her Season 2 Episode

The latest episode of The Mandalorian gave Star Wars fans a number of things to be excited about, whether it be the intense action, live-action debuts of iconic animated characters, or teases of fan-favorite heroes appearing down the line, all of which were brought to life under the direction of Bryce Dallas Howard. This wasn't the director's first time in the galaxy far, far away, having helmed an episode of the debut season of the series, with the filmmaker once again earning acclaim for her storytelling abilities and the unique perspectives she brings to stories in the beloved and long-running franchise.

Star Wars fans are so passionate about the franchise that, while some audiences might be focused on characters or stories, some viewers are even more passionate about the storytellers that bring those stories to life than they are the fictional narratives, with fans expressing their admiration for Howard and wishes for her to helm a feature film for the franchise.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Bryce Dallas Howard's latest episode of The Mandalorian!