Star Wars: The Mandalorian Left a Boom Mic in Episode 4

The Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian is a hit. Studies suggest its already more in demand than Netflix’s most popular series. It also seems to be bringing Star Wars fans together ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The fourth episode of the series, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary,” debuted on Friday. A fan noticed an unfortunate production error in the episode. During one of the show’s more intimate scenes, a conversation between the Mandalorian and Omera, there’s a boom mic exposed at the top of the shot. You can see it for yourself in the above video.

Most fans didn’t notice the boom mic. That could be because they were busy absorbing all the “baby Yoda” cuteness in the episode. Fans spotted a more embarrassing error in an episode of Game of Thrones earlier this year. HBO responded by re-editing the episode to remove the infamous coffee cup. Whether Disney will take similar action with this episode of The Mandalorian is unknown.

Bryce Dallas Howard directed “Chapter 4: Sanctuary.” She described the experience of directing the episode in September. “Getting to be a director, part of The Mandalorian, it’s been like…Jon [Favreau] didn’t even know that about me,” said Howard. “It was a dream come true on so many levels. He’s a brilliant filmmaker, but a better mentor — he just wants to share in the excitement and passion of filmmaking and what’s possible. Nothing about it that’s proprietary. It’s let’s push this forward and see what else can happen. I was doing Dads at the same time I was shooting Mandalorian and the stuff I was learning from Jon Favreau was completely applicable to a documentary.”

She followed that with a post on Instagram in November. “It’s been a surreal and exhilarating experience getting to direct in the Star Wars universe!” she wrote. “Thank you always and forever to George for starting it all, @dave.filoni for being our oracle, everyone at @lucasfilm, all the fans who came out last night to celebrate this next chapter, and a deep thank you to the entire Star Wars family for making this possible! Last, but very much so not least, thank you @jonfavreau for giving me a shot, for mentoring me, for inspiring and empowering every soul on set, and for dreaming big for all of us… @themandalorian is streaming now on @disneyplus.”

The fourth episode of The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+. New episodes become available to stream on Fridays. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

