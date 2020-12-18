The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Reveals Baby Yoda’s Fate

✖

Following Moff Gideon's apprehension of Grogu, a.k.a. "Baby Yoda," earlier in this season of The Mandalorian, fans have been both curious and terrified about what that meant for the adorable character, knowing that the former Imperial had seemingly nefarious intentions with the pint-sized Force-wielder. Much like how audiences knew of Gideon's dark intentions with the character, we also knew that Din Djarin would stop at nothing to rescue The Child, putting the characters on a fateful collision course for the final episode of the season. With the finale now available on Disney+, fans were given some expected and emotional experiences, though some things truly took everyone by surprise.

WARNING: Spoilers below for the Season Two finale of The Mandalorian

Din Djarin enlists the help of Bo-Katan Kryze and Koska Reeves, joining Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, and Boba Fett, on a mission to retrieve Baby Yoda. After managing to get on Gideon's ship and battling a number of stormtroopers and dark troopers, Djarin has a showdown with Gideon and manages to best him, knocking the darksaber from his hands.

As everyone is debating about what to do with Gideon and as he alerts Djarin to the fact that the darksaber now belongs to him, despite Bo-Katan's desires for it, a Jedi arrives on the ship and begins mowing down even more troopers. They ultimately make their way to the bridge to join the rest of the characters, revealing themself to be Luke Skywalker.

Knowing that Baby Yoda needs to be trained in the ways of the Force, Djarin removes his helmet, shares an emotional moment with The Child, and sees him leave the ship with Luke, who also has R2-D2 in tow.

While Ahsoka made it clear earlier in this season that Grogu needed to be trained by a Jedi, sparking speculation about who that Jedi would be, it's still hard to believe we could have this series without Baby Yoda. Disney announced earlier this month that Season Three of the series was set to arrive in December of next year, but while the Season One finale concluded with the tease of more adventures, this season finale was much more abrupt, with the credits rolling as soon as Baby Yoda left Djarin.

In some regards, this finale did feel like it resolved some major plot threads, as Djarin's biggest concerns throughout both seasons were the safety of Baby Yoda. Now that we know he's in safe hands, it would seem that journey is over, but this now leaves us to wonder what will motivate the rest of Djarin's journey. The finale did, however, include a post-credits tease about "The Book of Boba Fett" coming in December of 2021, though it's unclear if this is a spinoff series or if this is meant to serve as the title of Season Three of the series, potentially allowing Djarin to at least temporarily leave the series or get involved with one of the announced spinoffs, such as Rangers of the New Republic or Ahsoka.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the Mandalorian himself, but it seems as though Baby Yoda is in good hands for the foreseeable future.

Season Three of The Mandalorian debuts in December of 2021.

