Star Wars Fans Are Thrilled That Robert Rodriguez Directed The Mandalorian's Latest Episode
Spoilers for this week's episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+! Star Wars fans were already aware that filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (best known for films like Machete, Alita: Battle Angel, El Mariachi, and Spy Kids) would be one of the directors to step behind the camera for The Mandalorian season two, but no one could have predicted this. Not only did this week's episode feature gigantic action with Mando and the return of Ming-Na Wen, but Temuera Morrison finally suited up once again as the bounty hunter Boba Fett, plus, Grogu was taken! There was a lot, and fans are loving it and what Rodriguez brought to the table with his episode.
"I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe," Rodriguez tweeted earlier this year on May 4th in celebration of Star Wars day, posting a photo of he and The Child/Baby Yoda. It's unclear if Rodriguez directed any other episodes of the series this season but he joined a stacked roster of filmmakers that had their own episodes including Jon Favreau himself, Marvel's Peyton Reed, returning directors Bryce Dallas Howard and Dave Filoni, plus cast member Carl Weathers who stepped behind the camera for an episode.
Fans were quick to express their love and enthusiasm for the series, heaping praise upon Rodriguez and his treatment of Boba Fett in the episode. We've collected some of the best tweets about it which you can find below.
That's it, that's the tweet
Robert Rodriguez appreciation post. #TheMandalorian 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zgff9338pp— Jamie "Amy Stone" Jirak 🎄 (@JamieCinematics) December 4, 2020
GOOD MORNING TO ROBERT RODRIGUEZ
GOOD MORNING TO ROBERT RODRIGUEZ AND ONLY ROBERT RODRIGUEZ #Mandalorian #grogu #BabyYoda #StarWars pic.twitter.com/CZ5a3TnCbx— babysoda (@Utabomb) December 4, 2020
Robert Rodriguez finally making Boba Fett a badass
Robert Rodriguez finally making Boba Fett a badass, after years of George Lucas making him a bitch pic.twitter.com/6jIgQw41Oq— Maxine Burks (@RealMaxineBurks) December 4, 2020
"....this is the fricking way!"
"That was intense shit!! Who directed this one, I wonder?"
*directed by Robert Rodriguez*
"....this is the fricking way!"#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/mXhFDmduxK— Bahana Damayana (@banadamayana) December 4, 2020
I am casually obsessed with Robert Rodriguez's directorial vision
Very sorry for anyone who is going to have me in their Mando discussions because I am casually obsessed with Robert Rodriguez's directorial vision.— Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) December 4, 2020
Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian was crazy
Okay, so Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian was crazy. But do you know what's crazier?
It was directed by ROBERT RODRIGUEZ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tBsnIDtnUV— Max Cavanaugh (@Numbskill4Real) December 4, 2020
Robert Rodriguez was doing wild digital stuff back in the day that would make Lucas blush.
You know it makes sense as Robert Rodriguez was doing wild digital stuff back in the day that would make Lucas blush. Spy Kids 2 was in 2002! Of course that guy loves some of that hot AOTC flavor. pic.twitter.com/2nD0iujUuv— Blast Points Podcast (@blast_points) December 4, 2020
The obvious spin-off
I propose that we give Robert Rodriguez control of the show and rename it "El Mandalorian" pic.twitter.com/P6lb3QMvbj— NATEVEMBER (@NateMing) December 4, 2020
Straight fire
A Star Wars show directed by a Latino starring a Latino.🔥 #TheMandalorian #RobertRodriguez #PedroPascal— Andres Cabrera (@SquadLeaderAce) December 4, 2020
Did Robert Rodriguez just direct the BEST episode
Did Robert Rodriguez just direct the BEST episode of #Mandalorian Season 2... so far??? pic.twitter.com/yhxfXbKtNI— DMLX (@DMLX96) December 4, 2020