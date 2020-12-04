Star Wars Fans Are Thrilled That Robert Rodriguez Directed The Mandalorian's Latest Episode

Spoilers for this week's episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+! Star Wars fans were already aware that filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (best known for films like Machete, Alita: Battle Angel, El Mariachi, and Spy Kids) would be one of the directors to step behind the camera for The Mandalorian season two, but no one could have predicted this. Not only did this week's episode feature gigantic action with Mando and the return of Ming-Na Wen, but Temuera Morrison finally suited up once again as the bounty hunter Boba Fett, plus, Grogu was taken! There was a lot, and fans are loving it and what Rodriguez brought to the table with his episode.

"I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe," Rodriguez tweeted earlier this year on May 4th in celebration of Star Wars day, posting a photo of he and The Child/Baby Yoda. It's unclear if Rodriguez directed any other episodes of the series this season but he joined a stacked roster of filmmakers that had their own episodes including Jon Favreau himself, Marvel's Peyton Reed, returning directors Bryce Dallas Howard and Dave Filoni, plus cast member Carl Weathers who stepped behind the camera for an episode.

Fans were quick to express their love and enthusiasm for the series, heaping praise upon Rodriguez and his treatment of Boba Fett in the episode. We've collected some of the best tweets about it which you can find below.