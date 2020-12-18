The Mandalorian has aired its season 2 finale - and it just might be the biggest event in Star Wars in years. The Mandalorian set up some huge expectations with season 2's story of Din Djarin and Grogu (Baby Yoda) trying to both track down The Jedi and evade Moff Gideon. In "Chapter 16: The Rescue" things come to a head as Mando has to recruit his own "Star Wars Avengers" squad to storm Gideon's ship and rescue The Child. With characters like Boba Fett and Bo-Katan Kryze finally joining up, to fight freaky Dark Trooper droids and the dreaded Darksaber, it seemed like we had all the Star Wars fan-service we could handle.

MAJOR SPOILERS: Then The Mandalorian season 2 went and brought out Mark Hamill for an epic Luke Skywalker throwback cameo.

Needless to say, Star Wars fans are now losing their minds over The Mandalorian season 2 finale, Luke, and that post-credits reveal of Boba Fett's future!