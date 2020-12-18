The Mandalorian Finale Has Star Wars Freaking Out About Season 3 And SPOILER's Epic Return

By Kofi Outlaw

The Mandalorian has aired its season 2 finale - and it just might be the biggest event in Star Wars in years. The Mandalorian set up some huge expectations with season 2's story of Din Djarin and Grogu (Baby Yoda) trying to both track down The Jedi and evade Moff Gideon. In "Chapter 16: The Rescue" things come to a head as Mando has to recruit his own "Star Wars Avengers" squad to storm Gideon's ship and rescue The Child. With characters like Boba Fett and Bo-Katan Kryze finally joining up, to fight freaky Dark Trooper droids and the dreaded Darksaber, it seemed like we had all the Star Wars fan-service we could handle.

MAJOR SPOILERS: Then The Mandalorian season 2 went and brought out Mark Hamill for an epic Luke Skywalker throwback cameo.

Needless to say, Star Wars fans are now losing their minds over The Mandalorian season 2 finale, Luke, and that post-credits reveal of Boba Fett's future!

Take A Good Look

Here are some stills of Mark Hamill as a younger Luke Skywalker, in The Mandalorian season 2 finale's climatic moments. 

Return of The Wet Eyes

Seeing Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker back in his Return of the Jedi black suit has longtime Star Wars fans feeling all the feels. 

Should Call Them "Hallwalker"

Now that Luke Skywalker got his own Vader-style hallway fight (see: Rouge One), all that's left is for Leia to get hers. 

Is This The Real Life?

The technical wizardry required to bring back Return of the Jedi Luke may not have impressed some fans - but others are definitely feeling the magic.

Best. Star Wars. Ever.

The amount of emotion Luke must feel holding a being so like his late master Yoda. This is Star Wars payoff on a deeper level than we ever could've imagined. 

Deserves The Emmy

Who knew a Star Wars puppet could make the whole world feel so deeply? Grogu needs an 2021 Emmy run, after this - so do all involved with The Mandalorian season 2. 

Praise Pedro

It cannot be stated enough that Pedro Pascal's performance was the centerpiece of The Mandalorian season 2, despite all the fan-service fanfare. Put some respect on his name. This is the way. 

The Best Kind of WTF?!?!

Admit it, you marked out hard too when this scene went down. 

Rise of Boba

That post-credits scene somehow added even more fire to this crazy ride! Bring on December 2021!

