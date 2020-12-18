The Mandalorian Finale Has Star Wars Freaking Out About Season 3 And SPOILER's Epic Return
The Mandalorian has aired its season 2 finale - and it just might be the biggest event in Star Wars in years. The Mandalorian set up some huge expectations with season 2's story of Din Djarin and Grogu (Baby Yoda) trying to both track down The Jedi and evade Moff Gideon. In "Chapter 16: The Rescue" things come to a head as Mando has to recruit his own "Star Wars Avengers" squad to storm Gideon's ship and rescue The Child. With characters like Boba Fett and Bo-Katan Kryze finally joining up, to fight freaky Dark Trooper droids and the dreaded Darksaber, it seemed like we had all the Star Wars fan-service we could handle.
MAJOR SPOILERS: Then The Mandalorian season 2 went and brought out Mark Hamill for an epic Luke Skywalker throwback cameo.
Needless to say, Star Wars fans are now losing their minds over The Mandalorian season 2 finale, Luke, and that post-credits reveal of Boba Fett's future!
Take A Good Look
LOOK AT HIMMMMM🥰🥰😭😭😭 #TheMandalorian #LukeSkywalker pic.twitter.com/vxWdT8KvuL— this is the way (@ItsLaceySil) December 18, 2020
Here are some stills of Mark Hamill as a younger Luke Skywalker, in The Mandalorian season 2 finale's climatic moments.prevnext
Return of The Wet Eyes
What an amazing "feels so good" moment. I just cried. #TheMandalorian #LukeSkywalker @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/VJ3QOXaR3A— Passi (@FrknRngmonster) December 18, 2020
Seeing Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker back in his Return of the Jedi black suit has longtime Star Wars fans feeling all the feels.prevnext
Should Call Them "Hallwalker"
It is unwise to face a skywalker in a Hallway #TheMandalorian #lukeskywalker pic.twitter.com/q5lJA1Q5k4— Hamza Phoenix (@Hamzazafar20) December 18, 2020
Now that Luke Skywalker got his own Vader-style hallway fight (see: Rouge One), all that's left is for Leia to get hers.prevnext
Is This The Real Life?
IS THIS EVEN REALLLLL #Mandalorian #LukeSkywalker pic.twitter.com/88ifrXjlJJ— kai (@steven_becerel) December 18, 2020
The technical wizardry required to bring back Return of the Jedi Luke may not have impressed some fans - but others are definitely feeling the magic.prevnext
Best. Star Wars. Ever.
Luke Skywalker and Grogu. Some of the best Star Wars content ever. Thank you Favreau and Filoni. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/7rmPPTJeMg— Andrew (@Raumdeuter2018) December 18, 2020
The amount of emotion Luke must feel holding a being so like his late master Yoda. This is Star Wars payoff on a deeper level than we ever could've imagined.prevnext
Deserves The Emmy
this was an incredible Episode. I LOVED IT!!! #LukeSkywalker #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/oBBpBljpGb— AYUSH KUMAR (@metanoi__) December 18, 2020
Such a rollercoaster of emotions in this episode, I'm so sad and happy and excited, I can't even explain how much I love this show and how excited I am for Season 3#Mandalorian #MandalorianSeason2 #LukeSkywalker #StarWars #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/bNen8iGDhZ— TxKzi (@TxKzi) December 18, 2020
Who knew a Star Wars puppet could make the whole world feel so deeply? Grogu needs an 2021 Emmy run, after this - so do all involved with The Mandalorian season 2.prevnext
Praise Pedro
THE LEGEND. THE MAN. My favorite Dude. Pedro pascal. He IS THE MANDALORIAN!!! Nobody better than this guy. Nobody can give one hell of an performance like him. NOBODY @PedroPascal1 😎🙌🏻 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/26gkH0kudl— Crystal she/her (@MsMandalorian) December 18, 2020
It cannot be stated enough that Pedro Pascal's performance was the centerpiece of The Mandalorian season 2, despite all the fan-service fanfare. Put some respect on his name. This is the way.prevnext
The Best Kind of WTF?!?!
!! mandalorian s2 spoilers !!
this is all i heard when i watched this scene #themandalorian pic.twitter.com/AR5vVhH52d— noura | ceo of the 104th 🐝🐞 (@hoeforplosbros) December 18, 2020
Admit it, you marked out hard too when this scene went down.prevnext
Rise of Boba
Seriously that post credit scene was incredible! Right up there with the little teaser Favreau gave us at the end of the first Iron Man film. Bib Fortuna got so chunky! And Boba and Fennec were such fucking badasses. Can't wait for the Book of Boba Fett now! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/RxjipAU1hI— GroguGuy (@GroguGuy) December 18, 2020
That post-credits scene somehow added even more fire to this crazy ride! Bring on December 2021!prev