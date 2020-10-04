Star Wars: The Mandalorian Social Media Page Confirms Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant in Season 2

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian finally returns to Disney+ at the end of the month, and fans have been trying to sort through the numerous casting rumors. We've heard Rosario Dawson might be playing Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison will be returning to Star Wars to plat Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff will play the live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze, and that Michael Biehn and Timothy Olyphant are showing up as unknown characters. Unfortunately, The Mandalorian's Gina Carano (Cara Dune) recently told EW that not all of those rumors are accurate. However, based on an Instagram story from Disney+'s German account, it appears Dawson and Olyphant are definitely on board.

"The Disney Plus Denmark Instagram story confirms Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant for The Mandalorian Season 2," @KRTransmissions tweeted. "Sorry guys. We realize that it’s from Germany and not Denmark," they corrected. You can check out the fan account's post below:

Sorry guys. We realize that it’s from Germany and not Denmark. — Kessel Run Transmissions (@KRTransmissions) October 3, 2020

While this is in no way a confirmation that Dawson will be playing Ahsoka Tano, it certainly has us hopeful!

Last month, The Mandalorian had a successful run at the Emmys, winning seven out of the 15 awards it was nominated for. The Star Wars series won Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. Another big win for the show was Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score). The award went to Ludwig Göransson who won an Academy Award last year for scoring Black Panther (in fact, he's now one Tony away from an EGOT).

During a recent interview, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th.