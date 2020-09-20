Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wins Emmy For Original Dramatic Score

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has won another Emmy! The show earned 15 total nominations this year and won five awards earlier this week during the Creative Arts Emmys. The show won Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. Tonight saw another win for the series, this time for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score). The award went to Ludwig Goransson who won an Academy Award last year for scoring Black Panther (in fact, he's now one Tony away from an EGOT).

"Congratulations to @LudwigGoransson and #TheMandalorian creative team on their Emmy® win for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score). #Emmys2020," @TheMandalorian tweeted. You can view the post below:

While the show did win tonight for its score, it also saw a loss. Taika Waititi was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for voicing IG-11 but lost out to Maya Rudolph’s Connie the Hormone Monstress from Big Mouth. There are three more awards that the series could nab during the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony including Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series (Giancarlo Esposito), and Outstanding Drama Series.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will still premiere on September 20th on ABC but the crowds won't be together at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA as the nominees and host Jimmy Kimmel will come together remotely. Other nominees for this year's Emmys include Watchmen, which leads with 26 nominations, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Succession, Saturday Night Live, and Schitt's Creek.

During a recent EW interview, The Mandalorian's executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.