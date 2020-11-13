Star Wars: Is Katee Sackhoff Teasing Her Debut on The Mandalorian This Week?

✖

The Mandalorian is multiple episodes into its second season, bringing fans an unexpected and ever-evolving look at the Star Wars galaxy. With new episodes of the hit Disney+ series debuting every Friday, fans have already gotten into a habit of theorizing about what to expect in each new installment. With a fair share of rumors already swirling around the second season, a new tweet from actress Katee Sackhoff seemed to throw fuel on the fire. On Thursday, Sackhoff tweeted "Is it Friday yet", unintentionally causing some to speculate that she could be teasing the long-rumored live-action debut of her Star Wars: The Clone Wars character Bo-Katan.

Is it Friday yet — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) November 12, 2020

As Sackhoff soon clarified, she had tweeted asking if it was Friday because she was looking forward to her cheat day. Of course, that doesn't completely rule out a potential appearance from Sackhoff In the season's upcoming third episode, but it at least gives fans some context as to what she was referring to.

For those of you that seem to not know...Friday is my cheat day 🍔🍕🍟🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸😬 — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) November 12, 2020

Sackhoff has been coy about the possibility of Bo-Katan debuting in live-action on The Mandalorian, after she previously voiced the fan-favorite Clone Wars character.

"I mean, who wouldn’t!" Sackhoff said earlier this year when asked if she's like Bo-Katan to join the live-action series. "I grew up watching Star Wars. I grew up obsessed with Star Wars. Part of what I loved about playing Starbuck [in Battlestar Galactica] was that she reminded me of Han. I absolutely love that world and it’s part of the reason why I took The Clone Wars and wanted to play Bo to begin with. That being said, of course, there are people that are going to jump to conclusions that Bo is going to be in The Mandalorian because on paper, it does make sense. But you know, we’ll just have to wait and see and cross all my fingers and toes. You never know."

