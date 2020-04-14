Star Wars: The Clone Wars Actress Katee Sackhoff on Bo-Katan’s Potential Future on The Mandalorian

When the first season of The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+, Star Wars fans were thrilled to see all of the ways in which it connected to seemingly disparate corners of the galaxy far, far away, with actress Katee Sackhoff hoping that the series could see the live-action debut of her Bo-Katan from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Given the mythology surrounding Mandalorian characters, it would make perfect sense for Bo-Katan to somehow appear in an upcoming season of the series, but Sackhoff didn’t reveal any hints that such an opportunity would occur, despite how much she’d like to see it happen.

“I mean, who wouldn’t!” Sackhoff replied to DiscussingFilm when asked if she’s like Bo-Katan to join the live-action series. “I grew up watching Star Wars. I grew up obsessed with Star Wars. Part of what I loved about playing Starbuck [in Battlestar Galactica] was that she reminded me of Han. I absolutely love that world and it’s part of the reason why I took The Clone Wars and wanted to play Bo to begin with. That being said, of course, there are people that are going to jump to conclusions that Bo is going to be in The Mandalorian because on paper, it does make sense. But you know, we’ll just have to wait and see and cross all my fingers and toes. You never know.”

She added, “Hopefully it goes for five seasons and every year I get another opportunity to do that potentially!”

With The Mandalorian taking place after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, most of the iconography fans have gotten excited about originates in the original trilogy of films, though reports emerged earlier this year that Season Two of the series could see the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, who fans first met in the animated Clone Wars series. Rosario Dawson is reportedly playing the Jedi in the series, who appeared not only in Clone Wars but also in Star Wars Rebels.

In the series finale of Rebels, audiences saw Ahsoka and Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian, survive to roughly the same time period as The Mandalorian and set out in search of Ezra Bridger. Given the Mandalore connection between Sabine and Bo-Katan, and the time frame of The Mandalorian, it would only make sense for the trio from the animated series to debut in the live-action series together.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debut on Disney+ on Fridays. Season Two of The Mandalorian is expected to debut in October.

