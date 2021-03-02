The Mandalorian Scores Thirteen Visual Effects Society Nominations
The Visual Effects Society announced the nominations for its annual awards on Tuesday morning, and the biggest hit series on Disney+ established itself as an absolute juggernaut in the FX awards game. Star Wars: The Mandalorian is as well-known for its innovative visual effects technology as it is for its ties to the rest of the Star Wars Universe, so it's no surprise to see it find success with the Visual Effects Society. The show scored a whopping 13 nominations in total.
The Mandalorian was nominated for several of its individual episodes, but it was clear that the Season 2 premiere is the episode that struck the biggest chord with voters. "The Marshal" received plenty of accolades for the creation of the krayt dragon, which Mando helped Cobb Vanth take down in the premiere. "The Marshal" is up for the biggest TV FX award, Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode.
Other episodes of The Mandalorian earned their share of nominations as well. In fact, there are quite a few categories where The Mandalorian has multiple nominations, competing against itself for the top prize.
The winners of the Visual Effects Society Awards will be announced on April 6th. You can take a look at the full list of nominations below.
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey - Brad Parker Roma Van Den Bergh Eric Guaglione Carlos Monzon Stefano Pepin
Project Power - Ivan Moran Leslie Hough Joao Sita Matthew Twyford Yves Debono
Tenet - Andrew Jackson Mike Chambers Andrew Lockley David Lee Scott Fisher
The Midnight Sky - Matt Kasmir Greg Baxter Chris Lawrence Max Solomon David Watkins
The Witches - Kevin Baillie Sandra Scott Sean Konrad Glenn Melenhorst Mark Holt
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
Da 5 Bloods - Randall Balsmeyer James Cooper Watcharachai “Sam” Panichsuk
Extraction - Marko Forker Lynzi Grant Craig Wentworth Olivier Sarda
Mank - Wei Zheng Peter Mavromates Simon Carr James Pastorius
News of the World - Roni Rodrigues Dayaliyah Lopez Ian Fellows Andrew Morley Brandon K. McLaughlin
Welcome to Chechnya - Ryan Laney Eugen Bräunig Maxwell Anderson Johnny Han Piers Dennis
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
Onward - Dan Scanlon Kori Rae Sanjay Bakshi Vincent Serritella
Over the Moon - Glen Keane Gennie Rim Céline Desrumaux David Alexander Smith
Soul - Pete Docter Dana Murray Michael Fong Bill Watral
The Croods: A New Age - Joel Crawford Mark Swift, PGA Betsy Nofsinger Jakob Hjort Jensen
Trolls World Tour - Walt Dohrn Gina Shay, PGA Kendal Cronkhite-Shaindlin Matt Baer
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
Lovecraft Country - "Jig-A-Bobo" - Kevin Blank Robin Griffin Pietro Ponti Francois Dumoulin
Star Trek: Discovery - "Su’Kal" - Jason Michael Zimmerman Aleksandra Kochoska Ante Dekovic Ivan Kondrup Jensen
The Mandalorian - "The Marshal" - Joe Bauer Abbigail Keller Hal Hickel Richard Bluff Roy Cancino
Timmy Failure - Rich McBride Leslie Lerman Nicolas Chevallier Anders Beer Tony Lazarowich
Westworld - "Crisis Theory" - Jay Worth Elizabeth Castro Bruce Branit Joe Wehmeyer Mark Byers
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
I Know This Much Is True - "Episode 1" - Eric Pascarelli Keith Kolder Ariel Altman
Mrs. America - "Shirley" - Janelle Croshaw Kaylie Whitcher Leonardo Silva Zena Bielewicz Michael Innanen
Survive - Ariel Altman Rae Welty Caius Wong Carl Fong
The Crown - "Gold Stick" - Ben Turner Reece Ewing Andrew Scrase Jonathan Wood
Vikings - "Best Laid Plans" - Dominic Remane Bill Halliday Tom Morrison Ovidiu Cinazan Paul Byrne
Warrior - "Learn to Endure, Or Hire a Bodyguard" - Jonathan Alenskas Leah Orsini Nate Overstrom David Eschrich
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Raphael Lacoste Jean-Sebastien Guay Virginie Cinq-Mars Thierry Beaumont
Cyberpunk 2077 - Jakub Knapik Małgorzata Mitręga Piotr Suchodolski Krzysztof Krzyścin
Ghost Of Tsushima - Jason Connell Matt Vainio Jasmin Patry Joanna Wang
Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Reactor Finale - Gavin Goulden Jess Reed Bryanna LindseyMike Yosh
The Last Of Us Part II - Neil Druckmann Eben Cook Erick Pangilinan John Sweeney
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
Arm & Hammer - "Once Upon a Time" - Kiril Mirkov Solomon Tiigah Vanessa Duquesnay Prashanth Paramasivam
Burberry - "Singin’ In the Rain" - Fabian Frank Ryan Hancocks Rob Richardson Alex Lovejoy
Hornbach - "It Seems Impossible Until You Do It" - Ben Cronin Tomek Zietkiewicz Amir Bazzazi Bruno Fukumothi
PlayStation - "The Edge" - Diarmid Harrison-Murray Tom Igglesden Alex Gabucci Tom Raynor
Walmart - "Famous Visitors" - Chris “Badger” Knight Lori Talley Yarin Mares Matt Fuller
Xbox - "Us Dreamers" - Dan Seddon Elexis Stearn Fabian Frank Zhenya Vladi
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
Asteroid Hunters - Antoine DurrJini Durr Bert Poole Neishaw Ali
The Bourne Stuntacular - Salvador ZalvideaTracey GibbonsGeorge AllanMatthías BjarnasonScott Smith
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway - Ryan Donoghue Becky Train Blaine Kennison Nick da Silva Corban Prim
The March - Aruna Inversin Peter Nelson Kevin Williams Sean Kealey
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
Die Känguru-Chroniken - Kangaroo - Claudius Urban Sebastian Badea Dorian Knapp Ruth Wiegand
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey - Don Juan Diego - Eric Guaglione Shuchi Singhal Adrien Annesley Mahmoud Ellithy
The One And Only Ivan - Ivan - Valentina Rosselli Thomas Huizer Andrea De Martis William Bell
The Witches - Daisy - Jye Skinn Sarah Fuller Marco Iannaccone Fredrik Sundqvist
Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
Onward - Dad Pants - Kristopher Campbell Jonas Jarvers Rob Jensen Jacob Kuenzel
Over the Moon - Chang’e - Siggi Orri Thorhannesson Hyesook Kim Javier Solsona Alan Chen
Soul - Terry - Jonathan Hoffman Jonathan PagePeter Tieryas Ron Zorman
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run - SpongeBob - Jacques Daigle Guillaume Dufief Adrien Montero Liam Hill
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
The Crown - "The Balmoral Test" - Imperial Stag - Ahmed Gharraph Ross Burgess Gabriela Ruch Salmeron Joel Best
The Mandalorian - "The Jedi" - The Child - John Rosengrant Peter Clarke Scott Patton Hal Hickel
The Mandalorian - "The Marshal" - Krayt Dragon - Paul Kavanagh Zaini Mohamed Jalani Michal Kriukow Nihal Friedel
Timmy Failure - "Mistakes Were Made" - Total - Maxime Masse Hennadii Prykhodko Luc Girard Sophie Burie
Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
Afk Arena - "Toilet" - Uzgahk Chloe Dawe Brad Noble Tim van Hussen Simon Legrand
Arm & Hammer - "Once Upon a Time" - Tuxedo - Tom Shiny Rajan Silvia Bartoli Matias Heker Tiago Dias Mota
Far Cry - "Legacy" - Anton Maxime Luere Leon Berelle Rémi Kozyra Dominique Boidin
Legends Of Runeterra - "Breathe" - Darius Maxime Luere Leon Berelle Rémi Kozyra Dominique Boidin
TK MAXX - "The Lil Goat" - Kiril Mirkov Silvia Bartoli Chris Welsby David Bryan
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
Bloodshot - Neuralspace - Arnaud Brisebois Patrick Bacon Dawid Borkiewicz Gérôme Viavant
Mulan - Imperial City - Jeremy Fort Matt Fitzgerald Ben Walker Adrian Vercoe
The Eight Hundred - 1937 Shanghai Downtown - Stefano Cieri Aaron Auty Simon Carlile Patrick Zentis
The Eight Hundred - Shanghai Warehouse District - Jamie Macdougall Julian Hutchens Mark Honer David Pekarek
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Onward - Swamp Gas - Eric Andraos Laura Grieve Nick Pitera Michael Rutter
Soul - You Seminar - Hosuk Chang Sungyeon Joh Peter Roe Frank Tai
Trolls World Tour - Techno Reef - Luke Heathcock Zachary Glynn Marina Ilic Michael Trull
Trolls World Tour - Volcano Rock City - Brian LaFrance Sara Cembalisty Christopher Sprunger Ruben Perez
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Brave New World - New London - Guy Williams Justin Gros-Désir Markus Sterner Ryan Clarke
Cyberpunk 2077 - Night City - Jakub Knapik Lucjan Więcek
Lovecraft Country - Tulsa 1921 - Patrice Poissant Pauline Lavelle Mohamed Abdou Elhakim Alan Lam
The Mandalorian - "The Believer" - Morak Jungle -Enrico Damm Johanes Kurnia Phi Tran Tong Tran
The Mandalorian - "The Siege" - Nevarro Canyon - Kevin George Aaron Barr Piotr Tatar Abel Milanés Betancourt
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project
Ghost Of Tsushima - "A Storm is Coming" - Aladino Debert Matt Dougan Eric Beaver David Liu
Soul - Matt Aspbury Ian Megibben
The Mandalorian - "The Believer" - Richard Bluff Matt Jensen Chris Williams Landis Fields IV
The Mandalorian - "The Siege" - Dave Crispino Kyle Winkelman Paul Kavanagh Jose Burgos
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
The Mandalorian - Boba Fett’s Ship - Jay Machado Enrico Damm Gerald Blaise Ryan Church
The Mandalorian - "The Rescue" - Light Cruiser - John Knoll John Goodson Dan Patrascu Rene Garcia
The Midnight Sky - Aether - Michael Balthazart Jonathan Opgenhaffen John-Peter Li Simon Aluze
The Witches - Rollercoaster - Jared Michael Peter Dominik Sylvain Lesaint Emily Tilson
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
Bloodshot - Omar Meradi Jeremy Poupin Sylvain Robert Deak Ferrand
Greyhound - Mike Nixon Nicholas Papworth Jeremy Smith Yashdeep Sawant
Monster Hunter - Vimal Mallireddy Warren Lawtey Tom O'Bready Dominik Haase
Mulan - Theo Vandernoot Sandra Balej James Carson Yuri Rudakov
Project Power - Yin Lai Jimmy Leung Jonathan Edward Lyddon-Towl Pierpaolo Navarini Michelle Lee
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
Onward - Dave Hale Jonah Blue Laird Stephen Marshall Ricardo Nadu
Over the Moon - Ian Farnsworth Brian Casper Reinhold Rittinger Jennifer Lasrado
Soul - Alexis Angelidis Keith Daniel Klohn Aimei Kutt Melissa Tseng
Trolls World Tour - Stephen Wood Carl Hooper Spencer Knapp Nick Augello
The Willoughbys - Helén Ahlberg Kyle McQueen Russell Smith Raehyeon Kim
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
Lovecraft Country - "Strange Case" - Chrysalis - Federica Foresti Johan Gabrielsson Hugo Medda Andreas Krieg
PlayStation - "The Edge" - Tom Raynor Andreu Lucio Martin Aufinger Platon Filimonov
Tales From The Loop - "Loretta’s House" - Dominik Kirouac Gaël Chopin Sylvain Nouveau Laurent Pancaccini
The Mandalorian - "The Marshal" Krayt Dragon - HuaiYuan Teh Don Wong Mathieu Chardonnet Prashanth Bhagavan
Outstanding Compositing in a Feature
Greyhound - Chris Gooch Tiago Santos Stu Bruzek Sneha Amin
Mulan - Christoph Salzmann Beck Veitch Joerg Bruemmer Indah Maretha
Project Power - Russell Horth Matthew Patience Julien Rousseau
Underwater - Sreejith Venugopalan Ruslan Borysov Susil Sabat Andreas Andersson
Outstanding Compositing in an Episode
Lovecraft Country - "Strange Case" - Chrysalis - Viktor Andersson Linus Lindblom Mattias Sandelius Crawford Reilly
The Mandalorian - "The Believer" - Peter Demarest Christopher Balog Shawn Mason David Wahlberg
The Mandalorian - "The Marshal" - Nicolas Caillier Simon Rafin Siang Kee Poh Simon Marinof
The Mandalorian - "The Passenger" - TC Harrison Tami Carter Jaume Creus Costabella Shane Davidson
Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial
Burberry - "Singin’ In the Rain" - Alex Lovejoy Mithun Alex David Filipe Amresh Kumar
Perrier - "Heat" - Stéphane Pivron Franck Lambertz Harry Bardak Christophe Courgeau
PlayStation - "The Edge" - Alex Gabucci Rebecca Clay Alex Grey Alex Kulikov
Walmart - "Famous Visitors" - Chris “Badger” Knight Ben Smith Jake Albers Franz Kol
Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project
Fear The Walking Dead - "Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg" - Frank Iudica Scott Roark Daniel J. Yatesprevnext
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
Time's Down - Valentin Soulard François Brugalières Nils Lemonnier Yan Weitlauff
Aral - Cédric Moens de Hase Benoit Paya Charles Morhain Mathilde Dallamaggiore
Strands of Mind - Adrian Meyer Laura Messner
Migrants - Antoine Dupriez Hugo Caby Lucas Lermytte Zoé Devise