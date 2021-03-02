The Mandalorian Scores Thirteen Visual Effects Society Nominations

The Visual Effects Society announced the nominations for its annual awards on Tuesday morning, and the biggest hit series on Disney+ established itself as an absolute juggernaut in the FX awards game. Star Wars: The Mandalorian is as well-known for its innovative visual effects technology as it is for its ties to the rest of the Star Wars Universe, so it's no surprise to see it find success with the Visual Effects Society. The show scored a whopping 13 nominations in total.

The Mandalorian was nominated for several of its individual episodes, but it was clear that the Season 2 premiere is the episode that struck the biggest chord with voters. "The Marshal" received plenty of accolades for the creation of the krayt dragon, which Mando helped Cobb Vanth take down in the premiere. "The Marshal" is up for the biggest TV FX award, Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode.

Other episodes of The Mandalorian earned their share of nominations as well. In fact, there are quite a few categories where The Mandalorian has multiple nominations, competing against itself for the top prize.

The winners of the Visual Effects Society Awards will be announced on April 6th. You can take a look at the full list of nominations below.