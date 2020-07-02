DC's Stargirl: It's Trouble For the JSA in New "Brainwave" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Brainwave", the ninth episode of DC's Stargirl's first season set to debut on DC Universe Monday, July 13th and on The CW Tuesday, July 14th. The episode is one that will see tensions rise with the new Justice Society over Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) desire to expand the heroic team. On top of that Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) is still dealing with issues involving his father Henry Sr./Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) -- including Henry Jr. making a major discovery about his father that could have major impact going forward.

As viewers have seen on the series thus far, Henry Sr./Brainwave has been in a coma since an altercation with Courtney/Stargirl early in the season. At the same time, Henry Jr. has been beginning to manifest his own powers, something we saw more of in this week's "Shiv Part One" when he started hearing the thoughts of his classmates during a test. From the looks of the photos from "Brainwave", while not a lot is revealed about Henry Jr's big discovery, we definitely see a bit of Henry Jr's story coming together with the JSA's with Courtney paying him a visit. Is Courtney looking to recruit Henry Jr? We'll have to wait for the episode to find out, but for now you can read the official episode synopsis below and read on for the photos.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Brainwave" debuts Monday, July 13 on DC Universe and Tuesday, July 14 on The CW.