DC's Stargirl "Brainwave" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Brainwave", the ninth episode of DC's Stargirl's first season set to debut on DC Universe Monday, July 13th and on The CW Tuesday, July 14th. The episode is one that will see some tension within the new Justice Society as Courtney (Brec Bassinger) looks to expand the team even further, but more than that, it appears that that the series will begin dealing with Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) again in some fashion as his son, Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) makes a major discovery.

As viewers have seen on the series thus far, Brainwave/Henry Sr. has been in a coma since the second episode of the series when his powers were short-circuited during a fight with Stargirl/Courtney. Viewers have also seen that Henry Jr. has started to have his own powers manifest a bit -- particularly in "Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite" where he "heard" Yolanda (Yvette Montez) think "jerk" in his general direction though she didn't speak at all. While it's not clear exactly what Henry Jr. will discover about his father, there's a good chance it has something to do with either those abilities or the Injustice Society or both -- especially as "Shiv Part One" and "Shiv Part Two" appear to be leading towards the ISA getting their own next generation of villains as well. Legacy is an important part of the series -- both for heroes and villains -- something showrunner Geoff Johns spoke a bit about when discussing the tone of the series in a previous interview.

"The tone of Stargirl was always one that was a little retro because it's tied to the legacies of these obscure 1940s characters," he said. "And at the same time, it introduces the future of where those legacies can go in a family story. So, that's why we thought there was room for a show that was different. There's room for a family-friendly show that would still appeal to an older audience, but also allow a young kid to watch it and have fun with it. We always talk like the coolest thing will be, when conventions are back and fingers crossed it's sooner than later, the coolest thing would be to see a young kid with the staff, that would be just like a young girl dressed up like Stargirl. It would be so much fun to see, with her dad dressed like S.T.R.I.P.E."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Brainwave" below.

DADDY DEAREST — Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney (Brec Bassinger) suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) invites Jordan (Neil Jackson) and his family over for dinner, and Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) makes a surprising discovery about his father. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Meg DeLacy and Hunter Sansone also star. Tamra Davis directed the episode written by Colleen McGuinness.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Brainwave" debuts Monday, July 13 on DC Universe and Tuesday, July 14 on The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.