DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Breaks Down the Importance of SPOILER's Death in "Icicle"

✖

This week's episode of DC's Stargirl didn't just bring Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl one step closer in putting together her version of the Justice Society of America. It also drove home just how dangerous the Injustice Society really is, especially Jordan Mahkent/Icicle, thanks to two significant deaths in the episode "Icicle". They're deaths that will have significant impact for Courtney not to mention stunned fans and according to series star Brec Bassinger, they're an important reminder that no one is safe and there's much more to come.

Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of DC's Stargirl, "Icicle", below.

In this week's episode, Icicle returns to Blue Valley following Brainwave's defeat intent on taking down Stargirl himself. He fails to do so, but in the process of fighting with her does make a move toward taking out someone else standing in his way. He causes the death of William Zarik/The Wizard's son, Joey and, when Zarik confronts him, kills his Injustice Society teammate as well. It's a brutal reminder of how vicious Icicle is, and in an interview with Cinema Blend, Bassinger says there's still more surprises to come.

"When I read that script, I was shook. Like, no one is safe in the show," Bassinger said. "And if you think that's crazy, just wait. Well, I'm not gonna say anymore, but no one is safe, and I think that's the first testimony to that."

The idea that there could be more shocking deaths to come is an intriguing one, but the deaths this week set things in motion for Courtney to start putting together her Justice Society. The episode also saw Courtney pay a visit to the team’s former headquarters, first with Pat and then, later, alone where she took costumes and various other items belonging to the late JSA despite her stepfather’s warning that things were simply too dangerous for them to continue. But Courtney is determined and she has a lot to learn.

"Stargirl's always been and always will be like, she's one of my favorite characters to write because she's just fun. I love how her endless energy and her drive is unstoppable," series creator Geoff Johns told ComicBook.com. "And that doesn't mean she's going to do everything right. Or not make mistakes or succeed all the time, which I really love. She's got to learn a lot."

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW. New episodes debut Mondays on DC Universe.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.