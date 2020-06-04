DC's Stargirl Recap With Spoilers: Tragedy Comes to Blue Valley in "Icicle"

✖

Last week's episode of DC's Stargirl saw Courtney and S.T.R.I.P.E. team up to face Brainwave, a confrontation that left the villain in a coma after the fight. It's something that prompted the return of Icicle, the real leader of the Injustice Society who has been out of town for some time. This week in the appropriately titled "Icicle" the bad guy makes his return to Blue Valley, Nebraska -- and while he has his frigid sights set on Stargirl, the villain's return means tragedy for another person in Courtney's life. Read on for our spoiler-filled recap of the episode.

Spoilers for the third episode of Stargirl's first season, "Icicle", below.

We open in Blue Valley, Nebraska eight years ago. Jordan Mahkent and his young son head into a room in their home to say their goodbyes to Jordan's wife and the young boy's mother who is dying. The young boy gives his mother a drawing of a flower from her garden and they share a tender moment before her condition worsens and he leaves the room in tears. Then, in her final moments, she says her goodbyes to Jordan, telling him that he must continue his mission and destroy anyone who stands in his way. She dies, sending a bereft Jordan out into the garden where he expresses his grief by freezing everything around him.

In the present, Courtney gets ready for school, eager to track down the rest of the Injustice Society. She has her three-point plan to deal with them after dealing with Brainwave. Pat isn't exactly on board with her idea. At the hospital, Harry Jr. sits vigil beside his father. Jordan stops by to check on him as well, watching through the window though he leaves without making contact. Elsewhere, Councilman Zarick ignores Jordan's call and gives his son, Joey, a pointer for his upcoming magic show. At school, everyone is excited about the regional talent competition and Joey introduces himself to Courtney with his card trick. He doesn't get her card right, but she pretends he did, catching the attention of another student. Joey gives her the card for luck.

At the Zarick home, Jordan visits to talk with him about the Stargirl situation and calls Zarick out for not acting about the situation and questions his commitment to their plans. Zarick tells him that there is nothing more important to him than his son. Jordan says he'll take care of Stargirl. At The American Dream, Jordan addresses his employees and talks about the plans for the downtown revitalization project. When it's mentioned that the old theater will be a victim of that, Barbara speaks up. Much to Sharpe's dismay, Jordan likes her idea of saving the theater.

At school, someone has painted flowers over the cruel "slut" painted on Yolanda's locker. Cindy taunts Yolanda and when Courtney tries to stand up for her, Yolanda stops her. In class, Courtney notices the young man who saw her lie about the card sketching flowers in his textbook -- he painted Yolanda's locker. His name is Cameron. On her way home, Courtney walks across the park and finds a giant star frozen into the landscape: a message from Icicle. After talking with Pat, they suit up as Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. and head to the park and are quickly attacked by Icicle.

Pat manages to use the robot's fist to save Stargirl, but he's knocked onto the bridge with the bus from school approaching. Icicle freezes over the road and nearly causes the bus to go over. S.T.R.I.P.E. saves the bus just in time. Unfortunately, while the students on the bus are saved, Icicle uses the opportunity to manipulate a situation in which Joey is hit by a car and killed as Stargirl -- and the classmates on the bus -- watch in horror. Zarick goes to confront Jordan, but Jordan kills him with his Icicle powers, too.

Patrick takes a devastated Courtney to the Justice Society's headquarters to show her the things left behind by the slain heroes as a way to talk her out of her quest. It makes Courtney more determined than ever -- and now she wants to recruit more heroes. Later, funerals for Zarick and his son are held, Barbara works late at The American Dream and misses family dinner. Cameron heads home for his own dinner and is revealed to be Jordan's son and is sad about Joey's death. Jordan seems troubled, but his parents remind him he's doing the right thing. As the episode closes, Courtney heads back to the JSA headquarters and picks up the costumes and things of the slain heroes, telling the Staff it's time to do some recruiting.

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW. New episodes debut Mondays on DC Universe.

