DC's Stargirl: The CW Releases Sinister New Tigress and Sportsmaster Character Posters

The CW has released two new posters for DC's Stargirl this time letting two of the Injustice Society's more physical villains shine -- Tigress and Sportsmaster. The two villains were featured prominently in last week's "The Justice Society" which saw Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl's (Brec Bassinger) new team head off on their first mission as a team which also meant that they faced off with their first real villains, something that didn't go particularly well for Hourman/Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman), Wildcat/Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal), and Doctor Mid-Nite/Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington).

In the episode, the young heroes unexpectedly encountered Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Tigress (Joy Osmanski) while trying to take out Gambler (Eric Goins), the ISA villain they thought would be something they could easily handle. Sportsmaster in particular served up quite a beatdown for Hourman and Stargirl until S.T.R.I.P.E. showed up.

You can check out the posters for yourself below.

(Photo: The CW)

Being essentially defeated by Sportsmaster and Tigress are just the latest lessons of a sort that Stargirl has had to learn as she continues on her heroic journey on the series and thus far none of those lessons have been particularly easy. She's already seen a classmate killed during her altercation with Icicle (Neil Jackson) and from the looks of things in photos for next week's "Shiv Part Two" she'll be feeling some direct consequences of her own as photos reveal her to be hospitalized with bandages on her hands, though what exactly from fans will have to wait to find out. But fans shouldn't worry that these early defeats will stop Stargirl from pursuing justice. She has boundless energy, but she just has a lot to learn, too.

"Stargirl's always been and always will be like, she's one of my favorite characters to write because she's just fun. I love how her endless energy and her drive is unstoppable," series creator Geoff Johns told ComicBook.com. "And that doesn't mean she's going to do everything right. Or not make mistakes or succeed all the time, which I really love. She's got to learn a lot."

You can also check out the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Shiv Part One” below.

LEA THOMPSON (“BACK TO THE FUTURE”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE — As Pat (Luke Wilson) teaches Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down. Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) lashes out against her father’s strict rules, while Barbara (Amy Smart) accepts an offer from Jordan (Neil Jackson). Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Jake Austin Walker and Hunter Sansone also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Evan Ball.

New episodes of DC's Stargirl debuts Mondays on DC Universe and airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Shiv Part One" airs Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30, respectively.

