DC's Stargirl: Blue Valley Gets a Shocking Visitor in "Frenemies Chapter Eleven: The Haunting" Synopsis

It sounds like things might be getting spooky on DC's Stargirl. The CW has released a new synopsis for "Frenemies — Chapter Eleven: The Haunting", the eleventh episode of the series' third season, and per the description, the city of Blue Valley will be shocked by the unexpected arrival of someone from the past. Given the number of villains that have called Blue Valley home in the first two seasons of the series, it's anyone's guess who could be showing up and what new challenges that presents for the JSA. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

SEEKING FORGIVENESS — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Sylvester (Joel McHale) and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut.

What is Courtney's relationship with Starman like in Season 3?

"She looks up to Starman and technically it was his first so who is she to completely take it away from him and her just being the light that she is, she really does feel like that's best for him," Bassinger previously told ComicBook.com. "So, of course she's going to turn it into a way that works for her, too, because she puts people before herself. That's just who she is. And so, from her perspective, it keeps people safer because when she's at school, he can still patrol and keep Blue Valley safe. And then also it gives her the ability to balance the work life a little bit better, which she's always pushing people to do."

Has Stargirl been cancelled?

As of the time of this article's writing, there has been no announcement regarding DC's Stargirl's fate. However, series star Amy Smart has previously said that they are very hopeful for a Season 4 renewal, with Smart saying that Season 3 does have a very satisfying ending on its own.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Haunting" airs on November 6th.