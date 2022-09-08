DC's Stargirl: Amy Smart Teases "Unexpected" Season 3 Finale, Hopes for Season 4

The third season of DC's Stargirl is only getting started, but as the heroes get down to starting their investigation into the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler, fans of The CW series are already curious about what they can expect about how it all ends and, according to series star Amy Smart, fans should brace themselves for an "unexpected" twist at the end. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Smart what she could tease about the season and Smart said things land in a deep place, emotionally — and fans might just want to have their tissues.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

Smart also said that a lot of the emotional growth of the characters — particularly the familial relationship between Barbara and Mike — really culminates near the end of the season as well.

"They all feel slightly different and have different themes," Smart said of each season. "Also, this season has really nice emotional growth between Barbara and Mike, which has been there in the past, but it really sort of culminates toward the end of this season."

Of course, thinking ahead to the end of Season 3 also prompts questions about the show's future. There have been quite a few shifts and changes in recent months, both with Warner Bros. Discovery and with The CW. With The CW in particular, The Flash is coming to an end after nine seasons in 2023. Thus far, Stargirl's fate has not been revealed, but Smart said everyone is hoping for Season 4.

"I know universally our whole cast would love to do a Season 4," Smart said. "There's so much shifting right now with The CW and Warner Bros that we all don't know what's going to happen, but we are hoping for Season 4."

Brec Bassinger, who plays Stargirl, recently said something similar, noting that series creator Geoff Johns is doing his best to see the series continue.

"Geoff, our showrunner, for lack of a better term this is his baby, and he's put so much love, and I've heard Season 4 pitches and I know he's not leaving any stone unturned to get it to continue," Bassinger said. "But I'm just so grateful. There has been so much fan push on Twitter and Instagram, and it has made me, Geoff, and the whole cast and crew feel so loved because we do work hard on it. So, it feels good that they're rooting for us."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.