Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour Dance With Penguins

Once again, David Harbour is on Twitter making dreams come true.

The star of Stranger Things has become an internet sensation over the last year or so, known for hilarious antics with fans on Twitter. Harbour has already joined a high school student for her senior photos, and even agreed to officiate someone’s wedding this fall.

This time, Harbour asked Twitter to help him out, and the social media site delivered. Thanks to an incredible amount of retweets, Harbour is in Antarctica dancing with penguins, showing off those dad moves that went viral after Stranger Things 2 was released.

You can check out a video of Harbour’s penguin dance below!

This all began when Harbour asked his Greenpeace how many retweets it would take to get them to take him to Antarctica to dance with penguins. Of course, the folks on Twitter helped him demolish the goal, sending him on his way.

Harbour’s mission with this dance wasn’t purely a selfish dream. Yes, dancing with penguins is an awesome experience, but Harbour also used this opportunity to help save these adorable creatures from losing their homes.

The tweet containing the video begins with a link to ProtectTheAntarctic.org, where you can find a petition to keep the Antarctic the largest protected area in the world. According to Harbour, Greenpeace already has a million signatures on the petition, he wants his fans to nearly double that number. The new goal is 1.8 million signatures, one for every proposed square km for the penguins.

Knowing how Twitter has come to Harbour’s aid before, this shouldn’t be too big of a problem, especially knowing that this one is for the lives of the penguins.

Harbour is set to star in Neil Marshall’s upcoming Hellboy reboot, which is set to hit theaters on January 11, 2019. The actor will also return for the third season of Stranger Things, expected to begin filming this year.