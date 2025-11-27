Stranger Things Fans Need to Watch Four Episodes Before Starting Season 5 (None Are From Season 1)

After a lengthy wait, the first chapter of Stranger Things‘ final season is finally here, though you might want a refresher on what’s happened in the series until now. While you could go and start your binge of the first four seasons right now, you might want to speed up things where you can, since Stranger Things season 5 is now available. If that’s the case, you’re in luck, as there are four episodes you will want to watch before jumping into the fifth season, and they are right from the source.

If you’ve already watched all four seasons, then you are most certainly prepared for season 5, but if you are on a time crunch, series creators the Duffer Brothers have revealed the exact four episodes you need to watch to get prepared in an interview with THR. You can check out the full list below, and what’s most fascinating is that all of them are from seasons 2 and 4, with none of them taking place during season 1. You can find all four key episodes to catch up on below.

Season 2, episode 4: Will the Wise

Season 2, episode 6: The Spy

Season 4, episode 7: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

Season 4, episode 9: The Piggyback

“Season two is when we really started to build out the mythology and started to dive into everything, and how this was going to be an ongoing [series]. That’s where we started to really plant the seeds for the mythology, and I think probably that’s why that is as relevant as it is,” Matt said. “Season four is also highly relevant — ‘Massacre at Hawkins Lab’ is a good one.”

“That [episode] starts unveiling some of the Upside Down mythology and starts giving some answers, and, of course, all the stuff with Henry (Bower) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) continues to resonate throughout season five. Those are some good ones to revisit,” Ross said.

The Upside Down has been one of the key aspects of the series, but it has stayed relatively mysterious. There are still plenty of questions regarding what created the Upside Down, why it has been a constant in this town, and why Will has been a key connecting tether to it. The Duffer Brothers have said that they are seeking to answer all of those questions in season 5, and hopefully, we will get a few answers in season 5, chapter 1.

Stranger Things season 5 Volume 1 consists of four episodes that are now streaming on Netflix, and Volume 2’s three episodes will release on Christmas. The Finale will then release on New Year’s Eve.

What do you think?