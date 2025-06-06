Stranger Things Season 5 Is Already Breaking Netflix Records

Play video

Netflix’s season 5 of Stranger Things is one of the most anticipated returns of the year, and during its Tudum presentation, the streamer finally revealed when the first of three releases will happen. Part 1 of that release is still months away, but that hasn’t stopped the show from already breaking an impressive Netflix record. Netflix’s release date announcement video was released on May 31st, and in the last four days, it has already generated 250 million impressions across all Netflix channels (via Variety). That big-time number is more than any other similar announcement in the same timeframe in Netflix history, so to say the show has hit the ground running would be an understatement.

Stranger Things has always been one of Netflix’s most popular shows over the course of its past four seasons, but season 5 holds an even bigger significance, as it is also the show’s final season. Season 4’s cliffhanger set the stage for what should be an epic final chapter, and at Tudum, Netflix revealed that the final chapter will be released in three parts towards the end of the year.

Netflix will release the first four episodes as part of the first drop on November 26th, and then the streamer will give fans a delightful Christmas gift when the next drop of three episodes releases on December 25th. The final episode of the series will then drop on December 31st, right in time for New Year’s Eve, so if you don’t want to watch the ball drop in New York City, you now have some compelling alternative plans.

For those who don’t remember where season 4 left off, the crew witnessed the devastation of Hawkins as rifts opened up from the Upside Down. That leads the Hawkins gang to seek out and finally kill Vecna, but that’s easier said than done, and that’s even assuming they can find him first. Throw in the government attempting to capture Eleven at the same time, and you have a recipe for chaos, and it will take everyone banding together for one last battle to end this nightmare once and for all.

Most of your favorite members of the cast (RIP Eddie) will be returning for the fifth and final season, including Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay). You can find the official description for Stranger Things season 5 below.

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

