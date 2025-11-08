Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Favorite Thing She Kept From Stranger Things Set (And It’s Obvious)

After becoming Netflix’s flagship series back in 2016, Stranger Things is about to arrive at its final destination with the much-anticipated season 5, which begins its three-part release later this month. While we’re just seeing the final episodes, filming has been done for a while now, and ComicBook had the chance to find out what item Millie Bobby Brown ended up taking home from the set, and after she revealed what that was, it’s obvious why she chose it.

When Brown was asked what her most prized possession was from the Stranger Things set, Brown actually revealed a big throwback to the series’ original season. Brown said, “My iconic pink dress in season 1”, and it makes all the sense in the world if you’ve been a longtime fan of the show.

When Stranger Things first caught fire, one of the images you would see everywhere is one in which Eleven is bleeding from her nose and wearing a pink dress with a blue jacket, and that’s because it was featured in key scenes with the rest of the crew that she would later become best friends with. Now that look is pretty much etched into series lore, and it makes perfect sense why Brown would take it home to add to the collection now that the series is concluding.

Brown wasn’t the only cast member to take some mementos home. Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow) took two things from the set, and while both were cool, one of those items in particular helped him in everyday life after filming ended. “So I did actually get two main things from set. I got my G.I. Joe lunch box which was pretty great, as well as my prop glasses, which actually had a newer prescription than my regular ones. So you know, thank you so much to the props department for the extra glasses,” Turnbow said.

While Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) did take home something from the set, due to spoilers, she couldn’t reveal what that was just yet. “Something from season 5, but of course I can’t say like what it is,” Ferguson said.

Amybeth McNulty (Vickie) actually took two items from the set as well, but there’s one that is still guarded in secrecy due to the spoilery nature of it. “That’s a really good question. One of them I can’t tell you because it has to do with my costume and I can’t speak about it,” McNulty said. “However, I do have a keyring that the props department added an Anna Green Gables charm onto, which is another TV show that I was in, so I stole that, and I love it very much.” When asked if we’ll know what it is when we see it during the show, McNulty said, “Oh, you’ll know, it’s on top of my head.”

Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler) revealed that she kept a Dungeons & Dragons miniature she had during the show, and it actually led her to learning to play D&D. “I had this little D&D figurine that I got to keep. It’s really cool. I actually started learning how to play D&D using the figurine,” Fisher said.

Stranger Things season 5 releases Volume 1’s four episodes on November 26th, with Volume 2’s three episodes releasing on Christmas, and The Finale releasing on New Year’s Eve. Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.

