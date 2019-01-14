‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Browns Fires Back at Fans Telling Her to Act Her Age

First bursting on the scene as Eleven in Netflix‘s Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has fired back at critics leaving comments on a recent Instagram post. Brown, 14, recently posted a picture telling her 18.2 million followers to write a caption for the snapshot.

As the internet goes, followers quickly took to the comments section to tell the budding star to act her age.

View this post on Instagram write a caption A post shared by mills 😋 (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 11, 2019 at 7:54pm PST

“Way tooo grown for you little girl,” one comment read while another suggested she not “grow up too fast.”

After a day of collecting comments, Brown shared a selfie through her Instagram Stories as she grinned ear-to-ear. The Stranger Things star quickly brushed off the naysayers, telling them to scroll past the picture if they didn’t care for it.

“ik everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age,’” Brown wrote. “But quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you dont like it…scroll past it [sic].”

When Stranger Things first launched in 2016, the actor was just 12-years-old and for her portrayal of Eleven, quickly rose to become a fan-favorite. Appearing in every episode, the actor has been nominated for several awards — including two Primetime Emmy nominations — eventually walking away with a Saturn Award in 2017 and Favorite TV Actress at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Last year, fans were concerned about the state of the show after Brown had uploaded an emotional Instagram post last year. Brown went on to reveal she was simply emotional about leaving set after wrapping production on season three.

“I’m just a very emotional person. When it comes to my closest people, like, I’m not good at goodbyes,” Brown clarified with The Late Show. “Last day of the season. Of the season, not the show, the season. Watch Netflix call me after this, ‘You can’t say anything,’ okay, got it.”

Stranger Things co-star Gaten Matarazzo eased the concerns of fans when he revealed he thought the show would go on at least another season or two past their third outing.

“I know that [creators] Matt and Ross [Duffer], their goal is not to go as many seasons as possible,” Matarazzo told De Telegraff. “It’s to go until they finish their story, and I’ve heard the magic number is either four or five. We just finished up three – three is not the last one planned.”

After standout performances in Stranger Things, Brown is set to make her feature film debut in Godzilla: King of Monsters this year before reprising her role of Madison Russell in next year’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

The third season of Strangers Things will hit Netflix on July 4th, 2019. Seasons one and two are now available to stream.