Stranger Things Star Says She Doesn't Know How Her Character's Storyline Ends

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers have made it clear that they have a clear roadmap to the series ending – but that doesn't mean their cast has that same view of things. Take for example Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who plays "Mad" Max Mayfield; in a new interview, Sink admits that she doesn't know how her character arc in the show will end – and she likes it that way.

The question of what Sadie Sink knows about the end of Stranger Things came up in reference to series star David Harbour, who knows Stranger Things' ending because he needs to know how his character, Chief Hopper's, story ends in order to properly play the arc out. Well, Sadie SInk doesn't seem to require such comprehensive knowledge:

"Maybe I should use that line!" Sink said to Variety in reference to Harbour's 'need to know' policy. "I don't know, I kind of like not knowing where her storyline is going and just being surprised when I read it, because Max herself doesn't know what's going to happen to her. I guess, why should I? I genuinely have zero idea where they're going with anything. So I will be excited to read those scripts!"

As stated, The Duffer Brothers have already let it be known that Stranger Things will end with Season 5. Given the events of Season 4 (so far), there is clearly a final arc of conflict between Hawkins and the Upside Down taking shape.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," The Duffer Brothers said in a statement. "It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

At the same time, Netflix and The Duffers have indicated that while the series may end, the franchise could go on:

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support..."

Stranger Things Season 4's final episodes will premiere on Netflix on July 1st.