Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready to Be Done With the Netflix Series

When Stranger Things returns for its fifth season, it will be the Netflix series' last and for star Millie Bobby Brown, the timing is right. Brown told Women's Wear Daily that she's ready for Stranger Things — on which she has played Eleven since the series' debut — to end, though she's grateful for the time she's spent on the series.

"I think I'm ready," Brown said. "It's been such a huge factor in part of my life but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year. You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

David Harbour is Also Ready for Stranger Things to End

Brown isn't the only Stranger Things star who is ready for the final season. Hopper actor David Harbour previously said that he is also ready for the show to conclude, though he still finds it to be a bittersweet thing.

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never wanted it to end," Harbour said. "That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show, even if I wasn't in it. Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let [creators] the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So, it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

How Will Stranger Things End?

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Will People Die in Season 5 of Stranger Things?

With Season 5 being the final season, fans are concerned about who will meet their end as the series concludes, and it is something that star Maya Hawke previously addressed. Hawke said that it was likely that a beloved character would probably die, just because that's the nature of things.

"Well, it's the last season, so people are probably going to die," Hawke said to Rolling Stone. "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them. I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."

