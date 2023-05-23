Succession Star Addresses Possibility of a Season 5

Shortly before the premiere of Season 4, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed the new batch of episodes would be the series' sendoff, but star Kieran Culkin recently confirmed how he thinks the effectiveness of this new season should pave the way for one more season. Over the course of three and a half seasons, the Roy family was led by Brian Cox's Logan Roy, which motivated the events of the series, but in the time since Logan's death earlier in the season, both audiences and Culkin have seen how much storytelling potential still remains. The series finale of Succession will premiere on HBO on May 28th.

"I knew this wasn't the kind of show that could keep going and going. I always thought five seasons," Culkin shared during a conversation with Taika Waititi for Interview Magazine. "It was just a number I had in my head. I remember, towards the end of Season 3, going, 'I'm worried we're going to enter a territory where we're becoming Succession-y.' Then when Season 4 happened, the first two episodes, I remember reading scripts and thinking, 'Okay, this feels a little Succession-y. It's very good, but I'm a little worried about it.' And then from [Episode 3] on, this season is very, very different, which is exciting, but makes me feel like, 'Couldn't there be a [Season 5], now that the show is kind of different?' I want to see what else happens. And there very well could be. Jesse knows that."

Given that so many TV series end up outstaying their welcome, the response to this final season from audiences confirms that the show is as strong as ever, allowing it to go out on a high note. Still, Culkin pointed out that with the change in the dynamic of the Roy family, there's new storytelling avenues to explore, with even Armstrong seemingly unsure about calling it quits.

"[Armstrong] really didn't know. He told us at the beginning, he thinks this is the end, but he's not sure," the actor expressed. "And he let that ride the entire season, kept us all guessing. When we finished Episode 3, we were like, 'We're doing more.' Then we get halfway through, and we're like, 'I think he's tying this up. I think he's finishing it.'"

