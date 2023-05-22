Succession Season 4 Finally Uncovers Massive Logan Mystery

Logan Roy died in the third episode of Succession's fourth and final season, but his life and journey have remained the driving force of the series as it comes to a close. Sunday's new episode of the series is the penultimate edition, and it focuses entirely on Logan's funeral. While fans have been excited to see how the funeral episode plays out, what they may not have been expecting was for one of the show's greatest unanswered questions to be addressed. We finally know what happened to Logan's late sister, Rose.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Succession! Continue reading at your own risk...

If you recall, back in Succession's second season, Kendall wanted to cause a rift between his father and Rhea Jarrell, who was getting very close to Logan. A celebration of Logan's 50 years in the industry was thrown back in his hometown, and Rhea gave a toast. Kendall told her to mention Logan's sister, Rose, which ended up setting him off. Those who know Logan the closest knew that the mention of Rose's name would upset him, with his brother, Ewan, going as far as to tell Logan that her death wasn't his fault. The details of her death, however, remained a secret.

That changed in Sunday's new episode, "Church and State." The arrival of Logan's funeral brings out Ewan Roy, who hasn't been seen all season, and gives a speech about his late brother. During the speech, Ewan explains what happened to Rose and how it affected Logan throughout his life.

According to Ewan's speech, Logan was sent to a private school as a boy but was sick and didn't want to stay. He eventually convinced his parents to bring him home. After Logan's return, baby Rose got polio and died. Logan believed it was his fault, that he caught it while at school and brought it home with him, killing his sister. He always thought that she'd still be alive if he would've only stuck it out at school.

Rose's death is one of the most formative experiences of Logan's character, and the fact that he carried that blame for so long certainly added to his desire to be in complete control so much of the time.

What did you think of Succession's long-awaited funeral episode? Let us know in the comments!