Succession Series Finale Trailer Released by HBO

It may not feel real, but Succession is actually coming to an end very soon. One of the most acclaimed shows on television is wrapping its celebrated run earlier than most fans expected. Series creator Jesse Armstrong announced ahead of Season 4 that this installment of 10 episodes would bring Succession to the finish line, and that finish arrives next Sunday night in the form of "With Open Eyes." It all comes down to this.

Following Logan's funeral, all eyes are on the merger of Waystar-Royco and GoJo, which has been the biggest point of contention throughout the entire final season. After Sunday's episode came to a close, HBO unveiled the trailer for next week's supersized series finale, which will bring both the deal and the show to a close. You can check out the trailer in the video below!

Succession Stars Changing Emmy Categories

This final season of Succession has been a powerhouse for the HBO series, with the writing and performances bringing the most acclaim from critics and fans. The stars of the series have always been contenders at the Emmy Awards each year, but the categories for some of those stars will be changing this time around.

Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook have previously competed in the supporting actor and actress categories at the Emmys, but they'll be showing up in the lead acting categories this year. That will put Culkin head-to-head with both Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, the latter of which will still compete as a lead actor despite only appearing in a couple of episodes.

"If you're asking if he's a lead character, then I would say absolutely," Culkin told Variety. "I think this season was set up before episode three happened as Logan versus Shiv, Roman, Kendall. And then [Logan] passes, and it's what I think the central focus of the show is – the three of them."

