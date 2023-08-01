Super Bowl 2024 to Get Slimed in Nickelodeon Telecast

Nickelodeon will air its own broadcast of the Super Bowl, teaming with the NFL and CBS to bring the Big Game to a new audience in 2024.

Following on the heels of last year's Nickmas game, where CBS and Nickelodeon aired the same NFL game on Christmas Day, with two different sets of commentators, the beloved kids network is now set to air Super Bowl LVIII, which will be held in Las Vegas in 2024. CBS, which is owned by Nickelodeon (and ComicBook.com) parent company Paramount Global, has the broadcast rights to the Big Game this year, but today, Nick announced plans to air it as well, featuring special on-screen graphics and guest reporters. Few specifics have yet been released, although Variety, who broke the news, notes it's likely there will be green slime involved.

The Nick broadcast is an attempt to attract a broader audience to Nickelodeon during the Super Bowl, as well as serving up the game to an audience who may not ordinarily watch it. The NFL has experimented with similar "alternative broadcasts" of games in recent years, including the aforementioned Nickmas event as well as an NFL Wild Card Game aimed at kids and young adults on Freeform. The Super Bowl, obviously, is a much bigger deal, though. Previously, alternative broadcasts of the championship game have been limited primarily to non-English-language translations.

"We are unbelievably proud to partner with CBS Sports and the NFL to bring Nick's personality and unique visual sensibility to the Super Bowl," said Brian Robbins, President and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and Chief Content Officer, Movies & Kids & Family, Paramount+, in a prepared statement.

"Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game," said Hans Schroeder, the NFL's executive vice president of media distribution, in a statement. "We're excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl LVIII and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world's most popular sporting events."

Since the announcement came with so few details attached, it isn't just the talent involved that's unknown at this point; Variety notes that it is not immediately clear whether the Nickelodeon broadcast will come packaged with advertising purchased for the CBS broadcast, or whether Nick will sell its own set of national ads. Last year, Fox generated around $600 million in advertising revenue for the game, which aired on Fox, Fox Deportes, and streamed in a number of different services depending on the market. While prior CBS/Nick/NFL collaborations have carried the same ads across both networks, the Super Bowl is obviously an exceptional situation, and could prompt a change.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on Sunday, February 11, on CBS and Nickelodeon.