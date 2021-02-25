Supergirl Star Azie Tesfai Teases Her "Epic" Final Season Episode

✖

Earlier this month it was announced that Azie Tesfai, who plays James Olsen's sister Kelly on The CW's Supergirl, will co-write the twelfth episode of the series' sixth and final season expected sometime later this year. It's the first time an Arrowverse actor has written an episode of their own series and with Arrow star David Ramsey directing, it's something of an Arrowverse family affair. Now, Tesfai is opening up about the experience and says that the episode is "epic" for her character while also teasing big things for the season overall.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tesfai said that the time at home due to COVID-19 allowed her to write a spec script to dig into Kelly's voice which led to her writing an episode.

"I love Kelly Olsen so much and I'm so protective over her," Tesfai said. "And truly the fans, over the years, have made me step into being more protective over her and they've kind of empowered me to fight for her and speak up for her. I actually wrote a spec script during the break, during COVID when everyone was home, just to kind of show Kelly's voice and maybe some ideas, and that led to me writing the episode."

Tesfai is co-writing the episode with supervising producer J. Holtham and explained that she prepared by spending a month in the show's virtual writers room.

"I did the 9 to 5 on Zoom with everyone, so I realized I probably like a 9 to 5 more than I thought," she said. "I think [we're] on the fifth round of draft notes right now. So it's been really exciting."

Also exciting is what the episode and the season have in store for Kelly. Tesfai said that fans of the character will be very excited for where things go for Kelly.

"[Episode] 12, in my opinion, for Kelly, is the most epic episode of the season, so I'm excited to get to pen it."

She added, "The fans have been very vocal about what they want to see for Kelly -- and I feel like they know what I'm talking about -- and they, especially in the back half of the season, will get everything that they want, and it makes me very excited."

Supergirl will return for its sixth and final season later this year.