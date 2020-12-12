Supergirl Star Chyler Leigh Directing Season 6 Episode

✖

The CW's Supergirl is coming to an end with its upcoming sixth season, but before the series signs off another of its stars will join the ranks of actors who have gone from in front of the camera to behind it. Chyler Leigh, who plays Alex Danvers on the Arrowverse series, revealed that she is directing an episode of Supergirl's final season. Leigh made the announcement in a post to Instagram, sharing a look at her director's chair as she called the series a "show that's changed my life for the better."

"Oh yes, Friends. It's happening," Leigh captioned the photo. "My directorial debut on the show that's changed my life for the better."

Leigh joins series stars Melissa Benoist and David Harewood as directors on the series. Series guest star Chad Lowe has also directed a few episodes of the series. A number of Arrowverse actors have taken a turn as directors on their respective series and one of them, Arrow's David Ramsey, will also be headed over to Supergirl during Season 6. It was recently announced that Ramsey will not only be appearing as his Arrow character John Diggle in the Arrowverse franchise and as a mystery character, but he will also direct five episodes in the franchise as well -- including the episode of Supergirl.

As for Leigh, there are no details just yet on what episode she will be directing, but as for her comment about how Supergirl has changed her life for the better, this isn't the first time she's spoken about the personal impact the series has had on her. Earlier this year, Leigh opened up about how her character's coming out impacted her own journey.

"When I was told that my character was to come out in season 2, a flurry of thoughts and emotions flew through and around me because of the responsibility I felt to authentically represent Alex's journey," Leigh wrote in a post on her Create Change website. "What I didn't realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own. IRL. My heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest each take we filmed, every time presenting another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Though they don't exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did. From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, I'm still told that it was the most realistic coming out scene they'd ever witnessed. And to steal from Alex's words, that's because there’s some truth to what she said about me. The scene is in Season 2, Episode 6 if you wanna see for yourself."

Supergirl, which will return sometime in 2021, will have a 20-episode final season on The CW.