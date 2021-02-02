Supergirl: Azie Tesfai To Co-Write Final Season Episode

✖

Azie Tesfai, who appears in Supergirl as Kelly Olsen, the sister of James (former series regular Mehcad Brooks) and love interest to Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), will co-write the twelfth episode of the series' upcoming sixth and final season, marking the first time an Arrowverse actor has written an episode of one of their series. Ironically, the episode is set to be directed by David Ramsey, who played John Diggle on Arrow and made his directorial debut on that series. Tesfai will co-write her episode with Supergirl supervising producer J. Holtham, who can likely help her navigate the intricacies of a sixth-season TV writers' room.

Tesfai's Kelly debuted in the second half of the show's fourth season, after having been mentioned a couple of times but never shown. She served two purposes: stepping in to replace James, who left the series when Brooks took a job on the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie; and becoming a love interest for Alex, who had been in a heart-wrenching breakup with Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima), who left the series partway into the show's third season.

"I am so grateful to write for Supergirl's final season," Tesfai told Deadline, who first reported the story. "It's been such an honor to play Kelly Olsen, a BIPOC and queer character in the DC Universe. Working in our amazing writers room and co-writing an episode has been an immensely educational and empowering experience. Writing is such a passion for me, and I'm excited to continue on this creative journey."

"Azie has been an integral part of Supergirl for the past two seasons, and when she expressed a desire to write this episode we were thrilled," said executive producer Sarah Schechter. "We couldn't be more excited or proud. She's deeply talented and her perspective is a welcome addition."

Chyler Leigh is set to direct an episode in the sixth season.

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood, as well as recurring guest star Jon Cryer. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright.

The sixth and final season of Supergirl will have a 20-episode run and is set to debut at midseason on The CW in 2021.