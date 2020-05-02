Supergirl: Check Out This Exclusive Clip From Tomorrow's "Deus Lex Machina"

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tomorrow's episode of Supergirl, titled "Deus Lex Machina." The episode will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following the latest episode of Batwoman. It represents the first new episode of Supergirl in a month, with scheduling for new episodes having been thrown off by the production shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. It's also the directorial debut of series star Melissa Benoist, the latest in a string of Arrowverse actors who have stepped behind the camera, often women and people of color, both of whom are underrepresented as directors of TV and film.

Benoist previously said of directing that it's something she's wanted to do for some time.

“I’ve been wanting to direct since season 3, but couldn’t last year because of scheduling conflicts, so [star] David Harewood did it first,” Benoist said. “I just felt really drawn to it for a couple of seasons now, just because you know the show so well, and you get to know the character, and the world, and the tone of the show so well that you can’t help but envision certain scenes in a certain way. I want to play with that.”

“These shows are so massive that it’s not like directing any other show on TV, I would imagine, and everyone has said as much to me. I’m literally trying to be a sponge, and I will learn something new every single day I’m shadowing,” she says. “It’s just a matter of talking to actors, making sure everyone feels creative and collaborative even though we have these massive constraints with budget and special effects. It’s like a chess game, I’ve realized. You move your pawn one way, and then someone knocks your rook down because you can’t do a certain stunt you wanted to do. It’s all about compromising and trying to be as creative as you can within those boundaries, which is a cool challenge.”

In the episode, Lex (Jon Cryer) makes it very clear that his first order of business is to destroy the Kryptonians. That means not just Superman, his long-time nemesis, but Supergirl (Benoist) as well. It's a plan that no doubt ties into the ongoing Leviathan threat. As we've seen since "Crisis on Infinite Earths" left Lex perceived as a hero rather than the villain he actually is, he's been working to get close to Leviathan -- no doubt for his own gain. As for how Lex ended up in that position of hero rather than villain, it's something that the episode will finally reveal as well. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl.

Supergirl airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Batwoman.

