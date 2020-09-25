Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Reveal Birth of First Child

✖

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has announced the birth of her son, Huxley Robert Wood. In a new Instagram post, Benoist reveals that her baby was actually born weeks ago, writing, "Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago ♥️ and this little boy is everything". Fans of DC's Arrowverse have been rooting for Benoist ever since the actress revealed early in 2020 that she was pregnant with her Supergirl co-star (and now husband) Chris Wood's baby. It's truly a milestone moment of 'Endings and New Beginnings' for Benoist; her son's birth comes alongside the news that Supergirl will be ending after season 6.

Check out the official announcement of Melissa Benoist's baby son, Huxley Robert Wood, below!

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood started dating back in 2017, after Wood had joined Supergirl as Mon-El, the onscreen love interest of Melissa Benoist's Kara Danvers/Supergirl. Naturally fans quickly 'Stanned the relationship, which added real-life gravitas to Kara and Mon-El's tragic onscreen romance. In real life, Benoist and Wood got married in a very private ceremony last year. The best insight we have into that ceremony comes from the couple's friend Kevin Smith, who has actually voice-cast Wood as He-Man in his upcoming Master of the Universe: Revelation reboot:

"...The, hands down, most romantic wedding I've ever been to. It was beautiful, looked like it was art directed within an inch of its life, but it was just outside, they used nature and sh-t like that. But they wrote their own vows and I knew his would be good because he's real clever, he's a funny dude, he's good with a turn of phrase. I've read scripts that he's wrote and he's a really f-king clever writer. I knew he'd write something powerful. I figured Melissa, she's used to doing other people's dialogue and stuff like that she'd not be as f-king strong as Chris because she's not known as a writer. She f-king wrote some beautiful vows, bro. I was f-king bawling and you know I cry at the f-king drop of a...I cry watching Supergirl the show, but it was f-king beautiful."

As for her onscreen life, Melissa Benoist has issued the following statement about Supergirl coming to an end:

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

Congratulations to Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood on the birth of their son!