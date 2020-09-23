Supergirl Cast Reacts to Final Season Announcement

When The CW's Supergirl returns sometime in 2021, it will mark the beginning of the end for the Arrowverse series. On Tuesday, the network announced that Supergirl's upcoming sixth season will be its last, consisting of 20-episodes production on which is set to begin later this month. While fans of the series were understandably crushed by the news, the series' stars also began taking to social media to share their thoughts about the series' end, each one expressing gratitude, excitement for the final season, and even a bit of humor, too.

One of the first to open up about the news was series star Melissa Benoist. The Kara Zor-El/Supergirl actress took to Instagram with a heartfelt message to fans, sharing how playing the character had changed and inspired her.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

She added, "I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season."

She ended her message with "el mayarah", Kryptonian for "stronger together."

Other cast members also shared their thoughts, including Julie Gonzalo, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, and Jon Cryer. Read on for their reactions to Supergirl's final season announcement below.

The sixth and final season of Supergirl will debut on The CW in 2021.