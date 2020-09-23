Supergirl Cast Reacts to Final Season Announcement
When The CW's Supergirl returns sometime in 2021, it will mark the beginning of the end for the Arrowverse series. On Tuesday, the network announced that Supergirl's upcoming sixth season will be its last, consisting of 20-episodes production on which is set to begin later this month. While fans of the series were understandably crushed by the news, the series' stars also began taking to social media to share their thoughts about the series' end, each one expressing gratitude, excitement for the final season, and even a bit of humor, too.
One of the first to open up about the news was series star Melissa Benoist. The Kara Zor-El/Supergirl actress took to Instagram with a heartfelt message to fans, sharing how playing the character had changed and inspired her.
"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."
She added, "I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season."
She ended her message with "el mayarah", Kryptonian for "stronger together."
View this post on Instagram
Other cast members also shared their thoughts, including Julie Gonzalo, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, and Jon Cryer. Read on for their reactions to Supergirl's final season announcement below.
The sixth and final season of Supergirl will debut on The CW in 2021.
Julie Gonzalo - Andrea Rojas/Acrata
Although I’m sad, I’m beyond grateful to have been involved with this wonderful show. I’ve met beautiful people that I am fortunate enough to call my friends... it will all be missed. Let’s make this last season the best one yet. #Supergirl https://t.co/uzXDalBAQ4— Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) September 22, 2020
Jesse Rath - Brainiac 5
As you’ve probably heard, The 6th season of @supergirlcw will officially be our last. Getting to work on this show and play this character has been nothing short of a dream come true. I’m extremely proud of the show, the work we’ve done and what we’ve been able to accomplish together. We’ve got 20 episodes to end things on our own terms and I’m more excited then ever to get back to work and give you all an amazing final season. Thank you to all our loyal fans for your love and support. “We all live on in the big brain” #supergirl #brainiac5 #6seasonsandamovie
David Harewood - J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter
What a ride! It’s been a pleasure bringing the Martian to life these past 6 years! Thank you to EVERYONE who supported! And thank you to all the fabulous actors, artists, writers and directors who have passed through the show over the years. Time to suit up one last time! pic.twitter.com/dIy4JjHIaF— David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) September 22, 2020
Also David Harewood - J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter
....also me pic.twitter.com/k1o0ptpX1t— David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) September 22, 2020
Nicole Maines - Nia Nal/Dreamer
Thank you 💙🌀💭 pic.twitter.com/BY1AS2a7AF— Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) September 22, 2020
Jon Cryer - Lex Luthor
I like to think I’ve had a similar effect on angry bald guys👨🏻🦲 https://t.co/PIRog99tMX— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 22, 2020