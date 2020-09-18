Superman and Lois Actor Reveals First Coronavirus Test Before Filming Begins

✖

As part of the precautions for shows to resume filming during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew must be regularly tested for COVID-19. With shooting set to begin very soon on The CW's many shows, the actors have started to get the dreaded nasal swab test. The first of these to talk about it publicly is actress Elizabeth Tulloch who plays Lois Lane in The CW's expanded DC universe and will lead the upcoming Superman & Lois show. Tulloch took to Twitter to post a video of her receiving her very first, which she claims isn't that bad, at first. Watch the full video for yourself below!

Tulloch is joined once again by Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel in the series which is written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also stars Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Superman and Lois' sons, as well as Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez as Lana's husband, Kyle Cushing.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comics' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois's father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash, Smallville) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois will premiere in January 2021, airing Tuesday nights on The CW.