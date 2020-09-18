Superman & Lois: Early Look At Smallville Set Revealed

✖

Ahead of the start of principal photography, the team behind The CW's Superman & Lois have started constructing the sets for Smallville, and Cloverdale, BC, Business Improvement Association executive director Paul Orazietti has shared a pair of photos and a couple pieces of production art (featuring the new-look Superman logo) to give fans a sense for what the town will look like in this new installment. Cloverdale played host to Smallville when that series was filming, and while Superman & Lois will feature a very different take on the characters, it's likely the same farmhouse will be used for the Kent family farm, since it appeared in both "Elseworlds" and "Crisis on Infinite Earths" in rent years.

The concept art looks quite a bit like the sets used by Life Sentence, on the so-called "Watchmen lot" in Burnaby, where parts of Zack Snyder's Watchmen was filmed, but that's about a half-hour drive away. That area is likely in use again by a new production; unlike most sets, which aren't really built to last, the Watchmencity blocks were created in such a way that they have become a sought-after location for more than a decade.

You can see the photos below.

Superman & Lois return to Cloverville. @CityofSurrey working on long term deal with WB for a production set. Construction underway...paving over kryptonite shortly! @yvrshoots @WhatsFilmingON @creativebcs pic.twitter.com/KbFx1Tgnui — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) September 16, 2020

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comics' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois's father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash, Smallville) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois will premiere in January 2021, airing Tuesday nights on The CW.