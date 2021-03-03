Superman & Lois Recap: Everything You Missed in "Heritage"

Superman & Lois debuted last week not only to strong ratings for The CW -- the episode scored the highest ratings in the time slot for the network in two years -- but kicked off some mysteries and challenges for the titular Superman and Lois. It was revealed in the premiere that their son Jordan (Alex Garfin) had inherited his father's powers while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) apparently had not. On top of that, the whole family relocated to Smallville after the death of Martha Kent and a mysterious threat in The Stranger seemed to know an awful lot about Superman and wasn't exactly a fan. This week's episode, "Heritage", picks up from there with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) looking to show Jordan more about his Kryptonian heritage while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) starts digging a bit deeper into Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) to find out what intentions he might really have for Smallville. Of course, the threat of The Stranger -- revealed to be a mysterious Captain Luthor -- is also still out there. If you need to get caught up on this week's Superman & Lois, we've got you covered. Here are the major plot points for this week's episode, "Heritage". Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Jordan and Clark After discovering that Jordan has powers in the series pilot and moving to Smallville, Lois and Clark decide to keep him out of school for a bit until they can learn more and help him develop more control. Clark takes Jordan to the Fortress where he is able to teach him all about Krypton and his Kryptonian heritage as well as introduce him to his Kryptonian grandfather, via Jor-El's artificial intelligence. Unfortunately, while the first trip to the Fortress goes well, a second sees Jordan tested to better understand his abilities, and Jor-El claims that Jordan's powers aren't consistent and he's not truly going to be able to carry on the Kryptonian legacy. This upsets Jordan.

Jonathan Jonathan doesn't get a great start at Smallville High. The kid who was a popular jock in Metropolis is now a bit bullied in Smallville, namely by Sarah's boyfriend and his buddies who make it clear he's not wanted on the football team. It's an interesting turning of the tables for Jonathan. However, while Jonathan was portrayed as being kind of a jerk to his brother in the series pilot, it's ultimately Jonathan who offers support to Jordan about his powers, showing the brotherly love and support between the twins.

Lois Lois is still convinced that Morgan Edge is a threat and has nefarious plans for Smallville. She researches what's become of other small towns he claimed to want to "help" and it turns out Edge only hastened their demise for his own profit. She calls him out at a City Council meeting but is largely blown off by people like Kyle Cushing who are willing to make a "short term" sacrifice for Edge's promises. Lois decides to write up an expose for The Daily Planet, but Edge interferes and rewrites it to a pro-him fluff piece. Pushed to her limit, Lois quits The Daily Planet -- and goes to work for the Smallville Gazette instead where she will run her piece as-written about Edge.

The Stranger The Stranger -- revealed last week to be a mysterious "Captain Luthor" -- continues to create issues, going to various places around the globe looking for Kryptonite. As the episode plays out, we learn that Captain Luthor is from another world, one in which Kal-El was evil and caused its destruction. Captain Luthor wants to prevent Superman from going evil and doing the same on this world. At one point, he even implores General Lane to be on his side, after telling him about the Kal-El of his world and giving him what appears to be some sort of dog tag with the House of El on it. In a flashback, we see that on his world, Captain Luthor fought alongside his world's General Lane. Later, General Lane looks at the dog tag that appears to read "hell" on the back, though when inverted reads "7734". Captain Luthor has one that reads the same.