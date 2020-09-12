Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases a New Superman Suit

✖

The Arrowverse will get a bit larger when The CW's DC television shows return in January 2021 with the arrival of Superman & Lois. The eagerly anticipated series will see Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) take on their own adventures and challenges but the series may also give fans something else exciting to look forward to as well: a new suit for Superman. During the show's Superman & Lois panel during DC FanDome on Saturday, showrunner Todd Helbing teased that the iconic hero will get a new look, thanks largely to "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

"Originally, when you came on for the crossovers, that suit just wasn't built to sustain a series," Helbing explained of the current Superman suit Hoechlin has worn during his Arrowverse appearances. "And I think just in everything that we were talking about earlier, you know, 'Crisis' gave us this fresh slate. Yeah, let's, let's make a new suit. So, there's gonna be a really badass Superman suit in this show."

The costuming element of Superman & Lois appears to be one that everyone involved is taking seriously. Earlier this month Lois Lane actress Elizabeth Tulloch took to social media to ask fans to share some of their favorite iconic Lois looks that she and the series' costume designer could "pay homage" to with how Lois dresses on the show -- and fans weren't shy about sharing a wide variety of looks from nearly every era and every form of media the character has ever appeared in.

Written by Todd Helbing and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

In addition to Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Tulloch as Lois Lane, the series also stars Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Superman and Lois' sons, as well as Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez as Lana's husband, Kyle Cushing.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of," Hoechlin said when the series was first announced. "All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!"

Superman & Lois is expected to debut in January of 2021.