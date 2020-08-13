New Superman & Lois Poster Highlights Superman

✖

DC fans have been especially curious to see how Superman & Lois comes together, as the show is set to bring a new and unexpected energy to The CW's Arrowverse of shows. While production on the series has been slightly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The CW is taking steps to gets fans hyped for the series -- including releasing a new poster for its titular hero. On Thursday, the network released a new teaser poster, which highlights Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). The poster bears a design not unlike the recent Arrowverse posters put out by The CW, which featured Hoechlin's co-star Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, The Flash's Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), and Supergirl's Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines).

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also includes Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Wole Parks as the villainous The Stranger, and Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of," Hoechlin said when the series was first announced. "All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!"

Superman & Lois will join a slate of existing Arrowverse shows on The CW, including The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Stargirl (which will move from DC Universe to The CW in Season 2).

Superman & Lois is currently slated to premiere in January of 2021.

