Superman & Lois: Chad L. Coleman Is Excited to Play Season 3's Big Bad

Earlier this year, The CW confirmed that The Walking Dead, The Expanse, and The Orville star Chad L. Coleman had been cast as Bruno Mannheim for the upcoming third season of Superman & Lois. And now, while we still don't know exactly when Season 3 will premiere on the network, Coleman is opening up about his role, telling Horror Geek Life (via Movieweb) that he's incredibly excited to play the Big Bad.

"I have this hat on for Superman & Lois, which I'm incredibly excited about," Coleman said. "This role encompasses everything I've ever done, and as superficial as it sounds, he's the richest and most powerful dude I've ever played. It's an amazing cast and showrunners. I mean, this is Greg Berlanti productions giving me a plateful of delicious food. I had done Arrow with him and also All American, so for him to serve this up, man, I'm excited."

The Season 2 finale set up for the series' next big bad with one of the final scenes of that episode seeing John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) meeting with Ramsey's John Diggle at Smallville's diner after they had previously interacted with ARGUS was involved in events in the small town. Diggle confronted John Henry about one particular person, Bruno Mannheim, who is involved with a wide variety of illegal activities and suggested that Mannheim may well have been responsible for the death of this Earth's version of John Henry, who had died under mysterious circumstances years ago.

When Superman & Lois returns for its third season, Coleman won't be the only new face in the cast, either. It was previously reported that Jordan Elsass had left the series in August after not reporting back to the show's set in Vancouver by a deadline given by the studio and that the role of Jonathan Kent would be recast. It was later announced that Michael Bishop had been cast in the role. Bishop previously appeared in the Disney Original movie Spin as well as the Australian series Grace Beside Me, the Australian film Swinging Safari, and short films Shelter, Skin Like Bark, Detention, Pet Rock, Hunter and Gatherer, and Indiana.

Superman & Lois is expected to return for Season 3 on The CW in 2023.