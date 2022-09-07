Superman & Lois Officially Casts New Jonathan Kent

Superman & Lois has found a new actor to portray Jonathan Kent. Jordan Elsass previously portrayed the young Jonathan Kent in the first two seasons of Superman & Lois. However, Jordan Elsass stepped away from Superman & Lois in August, which left The CW to find a new actor to join Season 3. Reports indicated that the recasting was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. Michael Bishop, star of Disney Channel's Spin, will take over the role of Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

Michael Bishop hails from Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, and starred DJ Maz in the Disney Original movie Spin. Bishop's other credits include Teddy in the Australian series Grace Beside Me, a supporting role in the Australian feature film Swinging Safari, and lead roles in short films Shelter, Skin Like Bark, Detention, Pet Rock, Hunter and Gatherer, and Indiana.

Superman & Lois follows the Man of Steel, played by Tyler Hoechlin, and his wife, journalist Lois Lane, played by Elizabeth Tulloch, as they raise their two teenaged sons, Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan (Michael Bishop). The third season is expected to begin production in Vancouver.

"Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season three due to personal reasons," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement regarding Jordan Elsass' departure from Superman & Lois. "The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast."

Initially described as clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn't seem dated, Elsass' Jonathan went through some surprising revelations across the show's first two seasons. This included the recent debut of "Bizarro-Jon", an alternate-universe version of him that does have superpowers.

Superman & Lois' place in the Arrowverse became a big topic during its second season. The Season 2 finale revealed Superman & Lois takes place on a different Earth in the multiverse, and not the same Earth that The Flash and other Arrowverse shows exist in. According to Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing, the Arrowverse crossover as we once knew it may be a thing of the past.

"We're on a different planet, a different Earth. The Superman that you saw in all the crossovers is not the same as the Superman on our planet," Helbing told Collider. "It's clearly a doppelganger. Part of how this all folds in the big picture with DC is ultimately a DC decision. I'm sure there'll be more clarity in the future, but as of now, we're a different Earth in the DC Universe."

Helbing also said that beyond the different realities of it all, the Arrowverse just isn't the same anymore, which changes how crossovers could even exist now.

"That version of what we did is probably [done] because we don't have all of those characters anymore," he said. "[From] those shows, all the actors are going to go on and do different projects, or life is going to make them busy. It's hard to speculate other than they're still comic book shows. There are guests in comic book shows all the time. I don't know if we'll have exactly the same thing — it's hard to perceive [what could happen in] the superhero genre."