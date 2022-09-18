Superman & Lois: Chad L. Coleman Cast as Bruno Manheim for Season 3

Earlier this month during an appearance at DragonCon, Arrow alum David Ramsey revealed that The Orville star Chad L. Coleman had been cast as a major villain for the upcoming third season of The CW's Superman & Lois. At the time, exactly who Coleman was playing wasn't confirmed, but now we know exactly which DC baddie will be causing problems for Superman when the series returns in early 2023. According to TVLine, Coleman will be playing Bruno Mannheim.

Per the official description, "Bruno Mannheim is known to most of Metropolis as a local hero, a philanthropist who's revived the struggling neighborhoods of the city. For years, Lois Lane has worked to prove that behind that facade is a career criminal and the head of the notorious organization Intergang. With some new leads, she might be closer than ever."

That Coleman is playing Mannheim isn't exactly a huge surprise for fans of Superman & Lois. The Season 2 finale set up for the series' next big bad with one of the final scenes of that episode seeing John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) meeting with Ramsey's John Diggle at Smallville's diner after they had previously interacted with ARGUS was involved in events in the small town. Diggle confronted John Henry about one particular person, Bruno Mannheim, who is involved with a wide variety of illegal activities and suggested that Mannheim may well have been responsible for the death of this Earth's version of John Henry, who had died under mysterious circumstances years ago.

When Superman & Lois returns for its third season, Coleman won't be the only new face in the cast, either. It was previously reported that Jordan Elsass had left the series in August after not reporting back to the show's set in Vancouver by a deadline given by the studio and that the role of Jonathan Kent would be recast. Earlier this month it was announced that Michael Bishop had been cast in the role. Bishop previously appeared in the Disney Original movie Spin as well as the Australian series Grace Beside Me, the Australian film Swinging Safari, and short films Shelter, Skin Like Bark, Detention, Pet Rock, Hunter and Gatherer, and Indiana.

As for Coleman, fans of The CW's Arrowverse may recognize the actor from another role outside of his work as Klyden on The Orville. Coleman also previously played Tobias Church on Arrow.

Superman & Lois is expected to return for Season 3 on The CW in 2023.